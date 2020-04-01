Most Popular
'Not a recommendation:' Mayor G.T. Bynum issues shelter-in-place order for Tulsans through April 16
Concealed carry permit holder fatally shoots armed woman outside north Tulsa shopping center
A crowd gathered at a Tulsa auto auction Friday. Here's how officials responded
Mayor G.T. Bynum: Bad part of pandemic is yet to come, but there are three reasons for optimism
Two deaths push state toll to five as COVID-19 now up to 164 cases
