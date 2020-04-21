Breaking
Most Popular
-
Stitt and Bynum: No plan for city of Tulsa or state of Oklahoma to reopen yet; new COVID-19 surge precautions being implemented
-
COVID-19 presents unique interpersonal challenges, but Tulsa hospital isn't in a New York state of operations. Here's why
-
19-year-old dies of stab wound after reportedly standing up for his mother and sister
-
Gov. Stitt eyes May 1 for 'statewide,' 'methodical' start to reopening
-
Rumors of outbreak prompt testing at northeastern Oklahoma nursing home; more than 60 COVID-19 cases confirmed
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.