Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 150 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG CREEK DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUGO, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
