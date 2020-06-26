Most Popular
-
Watch Now: See President Trump and Vice President Pence's full remarks in Tulsa
-
Woman dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound in downtown Tulsa on Friday night
-
TPS presents three calendar options for 2020-21 school year
-
OAN Chief White House correspondent wearing OSU shirt while reporting on the Trump rally in Tulsa
-
Local barbecue restaurants operator pays $55,372 in back wages to employees after labor investigation
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.