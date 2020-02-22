Results
Class 6A
Girls
Team scores: 1. Jenks 382; 2. Edmond North 224; 3. Union 214; 4. Bixby 195; 5. Bartlesville 173; 6. Shawnee 153; 7. Norman North 137; 8. Deer Creek 88; 9. Broken Arrow 82; 10. Edmond Memorial 75; 11. Owasso 72; 12. Muskogee 71; 13. Ponca City 55; 14. Claremore 45; 15. Enid 36; 16. B.T. Washington 32; 17. Stillwater 29; T18. Norman 28; T18. Mustang 28; 20. Westmoore 18; 21. Edison 15; 22. Putnam City North 2.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Jenks 1:48.25; 2, Bixby 1:49.87; 3, Bartlesville 1:53.16; 4, Shawnee 1:53.74; 5, Edmond North 1:54.15; 6, Union 1:58.34; 7, Muskogee 1:59.70; 8, Edmond Memorial 2:00.04.
200 freestyle: 1, Courtney Posey, Union 1:54.48; 2, Sylvia Admire, Claremore 1:55.08; 3, Kayley Henderson, Bixby 1:55.59; 4, Gabby Vargus, Jenks 1:58.03; 5, Janci Pangburn, Jenks 1:58.51; 6, Rachel Kramer, Broken Arrow 1:59.81; 7, Hannah Agee, Norman North 2:00.97; 8, Josie Jones, Jenks 2:01.05.
200 IM: 1, Piper Mcneil, Shawnee 2:04.58; 2, Bria Boreham, Norman North 2:12.28; 3, Kelly Vu, Union 2:14.85; 4, Morgan Moore, Bartlesville 2:15.54; 5, Jenna Vann, Jenks 2:17.15; 6, Amaya Oliphant, Jenks 2:17.67; 7, Kendra Vonhartitzsch, Union 2:19.50; 8, Emma Smith, Edmond Memorial 2:19.51.
50 freestyle: 1, Sydney Perry, Bartlesville 23.84; 2, Kendall Stieben, Bixby 24.45; 3, Jasmine Rau, Jenks 24.68; 4, Isabel Webb, Shawnee 25.25; 6, Kenadie Deyoung, Deer Creek 25.55; 7, Elizabeth Patterson, Owasso 25.57; 8, Erin Sylvester, Edmond North 25.68.
100 butterfly: 1, Sydney Perry, Bartlesville 56.26; 2, Jasmine Rau, Jenks 56.36; 3, Jasmine Moss, Jenks 1:01.14; 4, Liberty Long, Edmond North 1:01.45; 5, Kate Uerling, Union 1:01.56; 6, Savannah Jacoway, Bixby 1:02.32; 7, Hannah Hamilton, Mustang 1:02.98; 8, Krista Parker, Edmond Memorial 1:04.12.
100 freestyle: 1, Janci Pangburn, Jenks 53.51; 2, Kendall Stieben, Bixby 54.15; 3, Lily Rector, Edmond North 55.19; 4, Allison Lewis, Edmond North 55.70; 5, Jordyn Kahler, Bartlesville 55.77; 6, Abigail Mcmahon, Union 55.84; 7, Josie Jones, Jenks 55.90; 8, Eva Webb, Shawnee 56.58.
500 freestyle: 1, Laney Fenton, Jenks 5:05.74; 2, Sylvia Admire, Claremore 5:07.15; 3, Courtney Posey, Union 5:07.20; 4, Klair Bradley, Muskogee 5:14.04; 5, Gabby Vargus, Jenks 5:18.28; 6, Rachel Kramer, Broken Arrow 5:21.50; 7, Victoria Hollen, Norman North 5:22.98; 8, Amanda Lafrancois, Bartlesville 5:29.19.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Shawnee 1:41.12; 2, Bartlesville 1:41.40; 3, Edmond North 1:41.92; 4, Jenks 1:42.01; 5, Union 1:42.97; 6, Deer Creek 1:45.70; 7, Edmond Memorial 1:47.11; 8, Ponca City 1:48.97.
100 backstroke: 1, Piper Mcneil, Shawnee 55.49; 2, Kayley Henderson, Bixby 58.08; 3, Meredith Stevenson, Muskogee 58.50; 4, Hannah Agee, Norman North 59.20; 5, Abigail Mcmahon, Union 1:00.10; 6, Jenna Vann, Jenks 1:00.33; 7, Lily Rector, Edmond North 1:03.52; 8, Kate Uerling, Union 1:05.25.
100 breaststroke: 1, Laney Fenton, Jenks 1:05.71; 2, Bria Boreham, Norman North 1:06.61; 3, Klair Bradley, Muskogee 1:06.90; 4, Amaya Oliphant, Jenks 1:08.51; 5, Natalie Eaton, Jenks 1:09.15; 6, Morgan Moore, Bartlesville 1:09.87; 7, Kaya Smith, Jenks 1:10.54; 8, Elizabeth Daley, Norman, DQ.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Jenks 3:37.02; 2, Bixby 3:39.71; 3, Edmond North 3:45.61; 4, Union 3:45.94; 5, Norman North 3:48.74; 6 Deer Creek 3:55.37; 7, Broken Arrow 3:56.41; 8, B.T. Washington 3:57.79.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Jenks 394; 2. Bartlesville 249; 3. Norman North 221; 4. Union 187; 5. Edmond North 183; 6. Shawnee 116; 7. Stillwater 95; 8. Edmond Memorial 90; 9. Ponca City 83; 10. Edmond Santa Fe 81; 11. Bixby 75; 12. Owasso 52; 13. B.T. Washington 44; 14. Yukon 40; 15. Norman 38; 16. Deer Creek 34; 17. Putnam City North 31; T18. Westmoore 30; T18. Southmoore 30; 20. Broken Arrow 26; 21. Edison 24; 22. Putnam City 19; 23. Enid 10; 24. Choctaw 8; 25. Moore 4; 26. Mustang 1.
200 medley relay: 1, Jenks 1:33.33; 2, Bartlesville 1:37.26; 3, Union 1:39.67; 4, Shawnee 1:41.96; 5, Edmond North 1:44.27; 6, Edmond Memorial 1:46.50; 7, Bixby 1:47.28; 8, Stillwater 1:48.15.
200 freestyle: 1, Daniel Wilson, Norman North 1:37.24; 2, Jazz Widney, Jenks 1:41.14; 3, Danny Sibley, Union 1:42.78; 4, Isaiah Auld, Yukon 1:44.04; 5, Matt Hall, Southmoore 1:45.70; 6, Austin Sung, Jenks 1:46.76; 7, Dj Scott, Edmond North 1:50.12; 8, Nicholas Hales, Bartlesville 1:51.57.
200 IM: 1, Austin Bick, Jenks 1:51.78; 2, Grant Stucky, Jenks 1:52.52; 3, Trenton Vonhartitzsch, Union 1:52.81; 4, Jonathan Tang, Norman North 1:52.90; 5, Ryan Healy, Edmond North 1:59.52; 6, Will Englehart, Bartlesville 2:01.71; 7, Brodie Morris, Shawnee 2:03.68; 8, Riley Hoyt, Edison 2:07.03.
50 freestyle: 1, Aiden Hayes, Norman North 20.16; 2, Max Myers, Edmond Memorial 21.16; 3, Gavin Sires, Stillwater 21.18; 4, Tate Burdick, Ponca City 21.53; 5, Andrew Truong, Jenks 21.61; 6, Noah Froese, Edmond North 21.94; 7, Eric Uerling, Union 22.19; 8, Jate Anusornpanich, Deer Creek 22.34.
100 butterfly: 1, Aiden Hayes, Norman North 46.79; 2 , Jazz Widney, Jenks 50.26; 3, Colin Goddard, Bartlesville 51.30; 4, Ryan Harris, Edmond Santa Fe 52.31; 5, Austin Sung, Jenks 52.36; 6, Brendan Healy, Edmond North 52.56; 7, Caleb Bowden, Norman North 52.96; 8, Jayden Thomas, Edmond Santa Fe 53.91.
100 freestyle: 1, Daniel Wilson, Norman North 43.85; 2, Max Myers, Edmond Memorial 45.64; 3, Andrew Truong, Jenks 47.13; 4, Noah Froese, Edmond North 47.69; 5, Tate Burdick, Ponca City 47.95; 6, Isaiah Auld, Yukon 48.00; 7, Justin Gilliam, Bixby 49.53; 8, Joey Batts, Putnam City North 49.73.
500 freestyle: 1, Danny Sibley, Union 4:40.27; 2, Austin Bick, Jenks 4:41.38; 3, Matt Hall, Southmoore 4:48.72; 4, Ryan Healy, Edmond North 4:53.21; 5, Johnathon Keith, Jenks 4:55.24; 6, Ryan Harris, Edmond Santa Fe 4:57.02; 7, Nicholas Hales, Bartlesville 4:57.29; 8, John Steward, Bartlesville 5:02.10.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Norman North 1:24.52; 2, Jenks 1:28.89; 3, Bartlesville 1:32.26; 4, Edmond Memorial 1:32.88; 5, Shawnee 1:32.97; 6, Edmond North 1:33.08; 7, Ponca City 1:33.26; 8, Owasso 1:36.24.
100 backstroke: 1, Will Englehart, Bartlesville 50.96; 2, Gavin Sires, Stillwater 50.98; 3, Grant Stucky, Jenks 51.15; 4, Colin Goddard, Bartlesville 52.20; 5, Jonathan Tang, Norman North 52.44; 6, Jate Anusornpanich, Deer Creek 54.25; 7, Brendan Healy, Edmond North 55.12; 8, Trent Ogden, Shawnee 55.75.
100 breaststroke: 1, Trenton Vonhartitzsch, Union 57.25; 2, Morne Wolmarans, Jenks 57.36; 3, Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville 59.44; 4, Marcos Mendoza, Jenks 1:00.05; 5, Harrison Trumble, Norman 1:02.84; 6, Riley Hoyt, Edison 1:02.94; 7, Mason Mink, Jenks 1:03.40; 8, Jacob Christian, Stillwater 1:04.76.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Norman North 3:03.73; 2, Jenks 3:07.59; 3, Union 3:16.77; 4, Bartlesville 3:18.85; 5, Edmond North 3:20.62; 6, Bixby 3:26.99; 7, Edmond Santa Fe 3:28.43; 8, Ponca City 3:30.00.
Class 5A
Girls
Team scores: 1. Carl Albert 269; 2. Fort Gibson 220; 3. Altus 212.5; 4. Harrah 181; 5. Heritage Hall 175; 6. Bishop Kelley 168; 7. Duncan 130; 8. Bishop McGuinness 128; 9. Oologah-Talala 98; 10. Mount St. Mary 94; T11. Piedmont 64 12; T11. Lawton Eisenhower 50; 13. Newcastle 40; 14. Bethany 39.5; 15. Lawton MacArthur 38; 16. Harding Charter Prep 37; 17. Metro Christian 32; 17. Tuttle 32; 19. Lone Grove 25; 20. Guymon 23; 21. Elgin 12; 22. Marlow 8; 22. Chickasha 8; 24. Byng 7; 25. Chickasha 6; 25. Memorial 6; 27. Plainview 4.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Heritage Hall 1:56.74; 2, Bishop Kelley 1:58.55; 3, Altus 2:04.35; 4, Fort Gibson 2:06.18; 5, Carl Albert 2:07.88; 6, Duncan 2:09.54; Harrah DQ; Bishop McGuinness DQ.
200 freestyle: 1, Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley 1:56.82; 2, Victoria Whitbeck, Bishop McGuinness 1:57.59; 3, Kylie Allemeier, Altus 2:03.95; 4, Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian 2:04.27; 5, Sydney Brown, Mount St. Mary 2:10.07; 6, Abbey Snooks, Mount St. Mary 2:15.72; 7, Randea Bryant, Harrah 2:17.75; 8, Chantell Ramsey, Fort Gibson 2:19.84.
200 IM: 1, Dylan Beeson, Heritage Hall 2:15.11; 2, Emma Burnley, Lawton Eisenhower 2:17.06; 3, Kylie Catton, Harrah 2:19.39; 4, Haylee Schapp, Fort Gibson 2:26.75; 5, Molly Woodruff, Carl Albert 2:31.06; 6, Isabella Gan, Heritage Hall 2:39.56; 7, Kailey Jones, Harrah 2:46.50; 8, Macie Middendorf, Harrah 2:47.85.
50 freestyle: 1, Mia Pendleton, Oologah-Talala 25.33; 2, Madelyn Harper, Duncan 25.40; 3, Hallie Sheffield, Tuttle 25.62; 4, Lale Edil, Heritage Hall 25.86; 5, Sarah Scott, Altus 26.63; 6, Laney Sims, Bishop Kelley 26.71; 7, Makayla Seal, Carl Albert 26.89; 8, Zadie Lavalley, Carl Albert 28.16.
100 butterfly: 1, Ashley Leader, Newcastle 59.73; 2, Sadie Allen, Fort Gibson 1:08.64; 3, Federica Aversa, Lone Grove 1:10.22; 4, Maizy Abby, Harding Charter Prep 1:10.29; 5, Sarah Scott, Altus 1:12.47; 6, Makiyah Joseph, Carl Albert 1:12.58; 7, Holly Fuhrmann, Bishop McGuinness 1:12.87; 8, Sydnee Hopgood, Carl Albert 1:16.92.
100 freestyle: 1, Gracie Shapard, Heritage Hall 54.87; 2, Mia Pendleton, Oologah-Talala 55.13; 3, Hallie Sheffield, Tuttle 56.50; 4, Lale Edil, Heritage Hall 56.85; 5, Makayla Seal, Carl Albert 58.57; 6, Cayden Beckner, Altus 1:00.74; 7, Allison Andrews, Bishop Kelley 1:02.60; 8, Zadie Lavalley, Carl Albert 1:03.00.
500 freestyle: 1, Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley 5:19.35; 2, Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian 5:29.47; 3, Kylie Allemeier, Altus 5:32.60; 4, Emma Burnley, Lawton Eisenhower 5:41.69; 5, Sydney Brown, Mount St. Mary 5:49.22; 6, Sadie Allen, Fort Gibson 6:12.99; 7, Randea Bryant, Harrah 6:18.45; 8, Lauren El-Amoudi, Guymon 6:20.01.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Bishop Kelley 1:45.83; 2, Carl Albert 1:49.65; 3, Bishop McGuinness 1:50.44; 4, Harrah 1:53.62; 5, Duncan 1:54.63; 6, Altus 1:57.64; 7, Fort Gibson 1:58.52; 8, Oologah-Talala 1:58.55.
100 backstroke: 1, Gracie Shapard, Heritage Hall 58.59; 2, Victoria Whitbeck, Bishop McGuinness 1:00.95; 3, Madelyn Harper, Duncan 1:04.15; 4, Haylee Schapp, Fort Gibson 1:05.42; 5, Natalie Flynt, Altus 1:05.67; 6, Isabella Gan, Heritage Hall 1:09.34; 7, Macie Middendorf, Harrah 1:10.42; 8, Chantell Ramsey, Fort Gibson 1:12.01.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ashley Leader, Newcastle 1:07.00; 2, Dylan Beeson, Heritage Hall 1:10.26; 3, Kylie Catton, Harrah 1:10.57; 4, Laney Sims, Bishop Kelley 1:13.44; 5, Molly Woodruff, Carl Albert 1:19.26; 6, Jessica Walker, Carl Albert 1:22.38; 7, Sarah Townsend, Fort Gibson 1:22.54; 8, Kiara Johanes, Altus 1:25.29.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Altus 3:55.67; 2 Carl Albert 4:04.92; 3, Bishop McGuinness 4:07.81; 4, Fort Gibson 4:08.75; 5, Oologah-Talala 4:20.74; 6, Harrah 4:26.24; 7, Mount St. Mary 4:30.02; 8, Duncan 4:52.05.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Bishop Kelley 403; 2. Altus 255; 3. Carl Albert 245; 4. Bishop McGuinness 183; 5. Harrah 121; 6. Lawton MacArthur 119; 7. Duncan 111; 8. Fort Gibson 106; 9. Marlow 69; 10. Elgin 68; 11. Bethany 62; 12. Regent Prep 51; 13. Guymon 48; 14. Oologah-Talala 44; 15. Piedmont 41; 16. Bridge Creek 40; 16. Heritage Hall 40; 18. Plainview 38; 19. Memorial 23; 20. Mount St. Mary 20; 21. Oklahoma Bible 16; 22. Chickasha 12; 23. Lone Grove 7; 24. Ada 5.
200 medley relay: 1, Bishop Kelley 1:40.05; 2, Carl Albert 1:42.34; 3, Altus 1:44.56; 4, Bishop McGuinness 1:49.75; 5, Harrah 1:50.18; 6, Lawton MacArthur 1:53.58; 7, Duncan 1:58.37; Marlow DQ.
200 freestyle: 1, Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley 1:40.74; 2, Kaleb Putman, Carl Albert 1:46.21; 3, Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley 1:47.47; 4, Toby Ford, Carl Albert 1:56.92; 5, Karsten Terrell, Marlow 1:59.03; 6, Canyon Hart, Altus 1:59.56; 7, Jack Turk, Bishop McGuinness 2:02.11; 8, Gage Davoult, Marlow 2:03.09.
200 IM: 1, Owen Flynn, Heritage Hall 2:00.39; 2, Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley 2:01.09; 3, Canyon Bain, Altus 2:10.52; 4, Colin Martin, Fort Gibson 2:12.21; 5, Seth David, Harrah 2:14.49; 6, Nicholas Saliba, Lawton MacAarthur 2:18.62; 7, David Hernandez, Bishop McGuinness 2:20.46; 8, Aiden Kille, Altus 2:22.31.
50 freestyle: 1, Caleb Gregory, Bridge Creek 21.38; 2, Kaleb Shive, Altus 21.80; 3, Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley 22.00; 4, Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley 22.80; 5, Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson 23.51; 6, D’Marco Delapaz, Altus 23.53; 7, John Baranet, Elgin 23.57; 8, Ethan Smith, Duncan 23.65.
100 butterfly: 1, Paul Hunt, Bishop Kelley 52.94; 2, Kaleb Shive, Altus 53.00; 3, Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley 54.43; 4, River Kirkland, Bishop Kelley 55.32; 5, Camp Bonds, Regent Prep 57.83; 6, Thomas Mussman, Guymon 57.89; 7, Toby Ford, Carl Albert 58.02; 8, Gage Davoult, Marlow 1:00.83.
100 freestyle: 1, Caleb Gregory, Bridge Creek 47.80; 2, Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley 49.34; 3, Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley 49.35; 4, Jake Estes, Carl Albert 52.53; 5, Gage Story, Harrah 52.57; 6, Ethan Smith, Duncan 53.41; 7, Samuel Oakes, Guymon 53.48; 8, Nicholas Saliba, Lawton MacArthur 54.46.
500 freestyle: 1, Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley 4:37.90; 2, Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley 4:52.72; 3, Joe Rollins, Fort Gibson 5:12.53; 4, Karsten Terrell, Marlow 5:20.20; 5, Canyon Hart, Altus 5:22.34; 6, David Hernandez, Bishop McGuinness 5:33.24; 7, Owen Anderson, Bishop Kelley 5:44.86; 8, Kyle Sutherlin, Plainview 5:45.64.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Bishop Kelley 1:28.23; 2, Carl Albert 1:35.10; 3, Lawton MacArthur 1:39.28; 4, Bishop McGuinness 1:39.53; 5, Altus 1:39.74; 6, Duncan 1:41.19; 7, Harrah 1:41.21; 8, Bethany 1:41.95.
100 backstroke: 1, Kaleb Putman, Carl Albert 52.84; 2, River Kirkland, Bishop Kelley 53.85; 3, Gage Story, Harrah 58.74; 4, Camp Bonds, Regent Prep 58.92; 5, Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson 59.27; 6, Ben Newby, Bishop McGuinness 1:02.13; 7, Cogan Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley 1:02.58; 8, Clifford Helgason, Memorial 1:05.00.
100 breaststroke: 1, Owen Flynn, Heritage Hall 1:00.79; 2, Paul Hunt, Bishop Kelley 1:01.46; 3, Pruitt Durham, Regent Prep 1:01.80; 4, Canyon Bain, Altus 1:04.03; 5, Colin Martin, Fort Gibson 1:05.13; 6, Max Bunnag, Bishop McGuinness 1:07.10; 7, Seth David, Harrah 1:08.17; 8, John Pethoud, Oklahoma Bible 1:09.17.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Bishop Kelley 3:15.18; 2, Altus 3:33.33; 3, Bishop McGuinness 3:39.49; 4, Fort Gibson 3:41.45; 5, Carl Albert 3:44.45; 6, Elgin 3:57.41; 7, Duncan 3:57.81; 8, Oologah-Talala 3:58.14.