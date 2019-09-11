More than 60 local employers participated in the Tulsa World’s career fair on Tuesday at the River Spirit Expo building at Expo Square. A variety of positions were open, including jobs in health care, food service, manufacturing and more. If you weren’t able to attend, the Tulsa World’s job website at tulsaworldjobs.com shows updated job openings.
