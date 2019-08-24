The Favorite: Bixby
The Spartans’ 34-13 win over Stillwater in last year’s playoff final was good for their fourth gold ball in five years, along with a runner-up finish. Championship talent comes and goes, but coach Loren Montgomery’s conveyor belt always seems to deliver a fresh supply. Last year’s key newcomer, QB Mason Williams, threw 36 TD passes as a sophomore. Another, DB Jordan Reagan, emerged to give the Spartans another elite cornerback alongside Brennan Presley, both of whom are OSU commits. Presley had six interceptions and 12 TD receptions in his third varsity season and LB Brody Sartin had a team-leading 141 tackles.
The Contenders 2. Stillwater
Key offensive linemen are gone, but many others return from the Pioneers’ first finals appearance in 41 years. Gunnar Gundy threw 19 TD passes with only three interceptions as a junior and returns his leading receivers, Anthony Bland and Jack Smithton. Bulldozing Qwontrel Walker rushed for 2,310 yards and 35 TD.
3. B.T. Washington
Injuries and inconsistency frustrated the Hornets in 2018, but freshman rocket QB Gentry Williams was getting better all the time. Williams will have an elite receiving target in four-star prospect JJ Hester, and LB Krishawn Brown is the top returning tackler from a defense that held six opponents to eight points or less.
4. Del City
The Eagles reached the playoffs in their return to 6A last season and hope for more in 2019. Senior QB Quinlan Ganther has 32 career TD passes and elite junior Jahkobie Smith accounted for six TDs in a 55-28 win at Lawton last year.
5. Midwest City
Tradition may have to carry the Bombers, who have been through large senior classes that accounted for 19 wins over the past two years. RB Kristawn Friday averaged more than 5 yards per carry last season and Austin Miles caught five TD passes.
6. Sapulpa
TCU commit Eli Williams can run like the wind and throw the football 70 yards in the air. He accounted for 27 TDs last year, leading the Chieftains to their first postseason berth in five years. More is expected in 2019, but Williams will have help. RB Te’Zohn Taft, one of nine other returning starters, rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 TDs last season.
7. Lawton
State runners-up in 2014 and 2016, the Wolverines are almost always in contention, but last year’s 6-5 record was their worst in 10 years. WR Chateau Reed, a Baylor commit, had 11 TD receptions and averaged 22.4 yards per catch.
8, Muskogee
QB Ty Williams and RB Jimmie Coleman are an explosive pair, but the Roughers allowed points faster than they could score them last season. Opponents scored 47 or more in four of the Roughers’ final seven games.
9. Choctaw
After starring at Harrah last year, LB Jeff Roberson, a TCU commit, will try to get the Yellowjackets into the postseason for the first time in four years.
10. Sand Springs
Josh Fincannon, Nick Hancock and Riley Magee lead an offensive line that should be a Sandites long suit in 2019. Trey Wilkerson rushed for 584 yards and four TDs last year.
Players to watch
Marcus Esparza
Sapulpa, LB/RB, 5-11, 195, Sr.
Versatile contributor, had a team-leading 122 tackles (including nine for loss), rushed for 602 yards and 13 TDs and was 4-for-4 passing for 120 yards and two TDs.
Jaylon Orange
Shawnee, WR/DB, 5-9, 190, So.
Intercepted six passes as a freshman and was Suburban Conference newcomer of the year in basketball. Part of a strong sophomore class that could elevate the Wolves.
Ben Winters
Bartlesville, QB, 6-1, 170, Sr.
Leader of the offense as Jason Sport begins his first year as head coach. Threw for 1,540 yards and 11 TDs last year. Scored winning TD in 29-27 win at Sand Springs.
Games to watch
Sept. 20: Bartlesville at No. 4 Del City
Cross-state matchup could be an early measuring stick for both teams.
Oct. 4: No. 3 B.T. Washington at No. 1 Bixby
Spartans and Hornets almost always decide the district title, and this year is likely no exception.
Nov. 1: No. 10 Sand Springs at No. 6 Sapulpa
Sandites have won the last five meetings as the Highway 97 rivals meet for the 93rd time.
Players in the state’s top 25
Anthony Bland, Stillwarer, WR, 6-3, 190, Sr.
Krishawn Brown, B.T. Washington, LB, 6-3, 210, Sr.
JJ Hester, B.T. Washington, WR/DB, 6-4, 180, Sr.
Brennan Presley, Bixby, WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Qwontrell Walker, Stillwater, RB, 5-8, 200, Jr.
Eli Williams, Sapulpa, QB, 6-5, 220, Sr.