Charles Page High School graduating-senior Angel Shuffield got a big surprise from her sister, Kayla Berumen, during the third and final CPHS graduation ceremony Saturday, June 27 at Memorial Stadium.
After Shuffield’s name was called to receive her diploma, she took her packet and walked through a line of teachers. Her sister, who has been away in the Army, was waiting for her at the end of the line.
Decked out in her Army combat uniform, Berumen embraced her sister and the audience cheered when they realized what was happening down on the field.
The homecoming wasn’t announced from the podium, but the surprise was obvious. Shuffield then went back to her seat, and Berumen had to wait until the ceremony was over to spend time with her sister.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CPHS was forced to have three identical graduation ceremonies in one day.