1 Coweta Tigers
Sept. 6 at Coweta
Head coach: Tim Harper (1st year, 0-0)
2018 record: 5-7
Head-to-head: 62nd meeting—Wagoner leads series 35-25-1
District titles: 1955-57, ’59, ’61, ’71, ’83-86, ’94-96, ’98, 2008, ’15, ‘17
State titles: None
Top players: Blake Lair WR (6-0, 175, Sr.), Wesley Spohn RB (5-7, 150, Jr.), Rex Shieldnight OL (5-9, 260, Sr.).
Notes: The Tigers surprised some by making it to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs last year. The team has gained a new coach and lost a top-notch quarterback in J.D. Geneva, who transferred to Tulsa Union last spring.
2 Pryor Tigers
Sept. 13 at Pryor
Head coach: Kenny Davis (1st year, 0-0)
2018 record: 3-7
Head-to-head: 80th meeting—Pryor leads series 40-37-2
District titles: 1957, ’69, ’78-79, ’82, 2011
State titles: None
Top players: Trapper Gilstrap QB (5-10, 180, Sr.); Garrett Mitchell WR (6-0, 185, Sr.); Bobby Blew WR (5-10, 165, So.); Jacob Wood WR (6-1, 190, Sr.).
Notes: Kenny Davis takes over as the new coach and hopes to turn the Tigers around. Pryor has had only three winning seasons since 2004.
3 Fort Gibson Tigers
Sept. 20 at Wagoner
Head coach: Greg Whiteley (5th year, 16-26)
2018 record: 4-7
Head-to-head: 38th meeting—Wagoner leads series 30-8
District titles: 1964, ’71, ’97, ’99-2004
State titles: None
Top players: Jesse Rudd RB (5-10, 170, Sr.), Tavien Woodworth RB (5-9, 180, Sr.); Karson Austin FB (5-10, 205, Sr.).
Notes: Fort Gibson and Wagoner met twice last season: Once in the regular season and the other in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. In the school’s 86-year history of football, the Tigers have only won 10 or more games in a season four times. The last time was in 2014.
4 Catoosa Indians
Sept. 27 at Wagoner
Head coach: Jason Medrano (1st year, 0-0)
2018 record: 8-3
Head-to-head: 37th meeting—Wagoner lead series 24-12
District titles: 1974, ’79-80, 2011
State titles: None
Top players: Dylan Ward T (6-3, 255, Sr.); Cody Busch QB (5-11, 175, Jr.); Jaylon Otero WR (5-9, 175, Sr.).
Notes: Since 1981, Catoosa has won only one District title.
5 Grove Ridgerunners
Oct. 4 at Wagoner
Head coach: Ron Culwell (4th year, 11-19)
2018 record: 4-6
Head-to-head: 44th meeting—Wagoner leads series 29-14
District titles: 1958-59, ’63, ’69, ’71, ’73, ’82, ’91, 2008
State titles: None
Top players: Greg McCurdy QB (5-10, 170, Jr.); Kadian Forbis RB (5-10, 175, Jr.); Cole Buchholtz TE (6-3, 185, TE).
Notes: The 2016 Ridgerunners averaged 33.5 points a game. That was the best scoring output since 1966’s 35.2 average.
6 Miami Wardogs
Oct 11 at Miami
Head coach: Zach Gardner (2nd year, 3-7)
2018 record: 3-7
Head-to-head: 29th meeting—Wagoner leads series 18-10
District titles: 1949, ’58, ’62, ’64, ’71, ’73, ’76, ’80, ’84-85
State titles: None
Top players: Gavin Payton QB (5-11, 170, Sr.); Damion Burris RB (6-0, 165, Sr.); Seth Swingle WR (5-8, 160, Sr.).
Notes: Miami has had one winning season since 2006.
7 Oologah Mustangs
Oct. 17 at Wagoner
Head coach: Chad Weeks (1st year)
2018 record: 5-6
Head-to-head: 21st meeting—Wagoner leads series 16-4 (one win came by forfeit)
District titles: 1970, ’73, ’75-77, ’89-90, ’93, ’97, 2001-04
State titles: 1997-98
Top players: Bonner Pennington L (6-3, 250, Sr.); Blake Salt QB (5-9, 170, Jr.); Travis Rogers TE (6-3, 230, Sr.); Zac Wright RB (5-9, 170, Sr.).
Notes: The Mustangs suffered only their second losing season last year since 2006.
8 Bristow Purple Pirates
Oct. 25 at Bristow
Head coach: Brett Jones (6th year, 33-22)
2018 record: 9-2
Head-to-head: 2nd meeting—Wagoner leads series 1-0
District titles: 1946, ’57-58, ’73-76, ’78, ’80-85, ’87-91, ‘99
State titles: 1975-76, ’85.
Top players: DJ Overstreet, RB (5-8, 150, Sr.); Jalen Fullbright, RB (5-8, 165, Sr.); Jake Boomer, RB (5-8, 140, Sr.).
Notes: Two tradition rich football programs met for the first time last year and provided one of the most exciting games of the year. The Bulldogs won 29-28 by going for a 2-point conversion, instead of a tie, during overtime. Between Bristow and Wagoner, the teams have won seven State championships.
9 Tulsa McLain Titans
Oct. 25 at Wagoner
Head coach: Willie Ponder (2nd year, 2-8)
2018 record: 2-8
Head-to-head: 15th meeting—Wagoner leads series 10-3-1
District titles: 1965-66, ’75, ’78, ’83, ’85, ’87
State titles: 1978, ’86-87
Top players: Brandon Stripland L (6-3, 300, So.); Jaylon Holmes RB (5-11, 170, sr.); Elijah Alexander WR (5-11, 165, Sr.); Elijah Bell QB (6-0, 175, Jr.).
Notes: The Titans failed to win a district game for the third time since 2010.
10 Cleveland Tigers
Nov. 8 at Cleveland
Head coach: Ricky Ward (2nd year, 5-5)
2018 record: 5-5
Head-to-head: 9th meeting—Wagoner leads series 6-2
District titles: 1946, ’48, ’50, ’52-53, ’66, ’82-83.
State titles: None
Top players: Ben Ward QB (6-1, 185, Jr.); Asher Brewer RB (6-2, 185, Jr.); Keagen Chapman WR (5-18, 170, Sr.).
Notes: The Tigers have not had a winning season since 2012 when they went 9-3.