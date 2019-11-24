On a beautiful, sunny day with temperatures in the 40s, a pair of runners each won their first marathon Sunday at the 14th Williams Route 66 Marathon.
James Martinez, a 19-year-old former running star at Bartlesville High School, finished in 2:36:12 to win a marathon for the first time. Women’s winner Danielle Derr of Oklahoma City was running in her first-ever marathon and finished in 2:58:04.
“I feel good, it went really well, better than I expected,” Derr said. “I just wanted to go out there and have fun and I did it, had fun. It was hilly. I’m not used to that, in Oklahoma City we don’t have nearly as many hills.”
Derr led nearly the entire way, finishing well ahead of runner-up Anne Portlock at 3:13:27. She maintained a fast pace early on by running with her boyfriend, Joel Homan, who placed 33rd in the half marathon at 1:28:42.
“I think I was pretty much leading the pack,” said Derr, 29, who’d only run about five half-marathons before this. “Beginner’s luck? I was with my boyfriend for the first half, it was nice to run with him.”
Martinez finished 2 minutes and 4 seconds ahead of runner-up Luis Chavez of Edmond, who edged third-place Adam Fortin of Bentonville, Arkansas, by just 0.31 of a second.
“I put a lot more miles in this season, so I got in a lot better shape,” said Martinez, who placed third in the Class 6A state cross country meet in 2017 as a senior while helping Bartlesville to its second straight state championship. “I think about the half marathon point is where I kind of split from the rest of the marathon runners. There were a couple that were behind me, but at that point, I just kind of started spreading.”
It was just the fourth marathon for Martinez and his second Route 66. He finished fourth in 2017.
“It was perfect out. A little bit cold, but that’s what you want for a marathon,” he said. “The hills were kind of tough today, more than usual. I’m really sore.”
It’s the first time Chavez, 26, has run Route 66 and his eighth marathon overall.
“Everyone says ‘Hills in the second half,’ and they’re not joking,” Chavez said. “The wheels fell off the last 10K, but I lost to a good, good athlete, James Martinez. Halfway, he was a few meters ahead of me. Once the hills got to me, he started to spread, I started to slow down. And actually, I saw him around mile 20, 21 come out of the Porta-Potty and I’m like, ‘Maybe there’s still hope,’ but as soon as he got out, he took off.”
Portlock competed in her first Route 66 Marathon but is a long-distance veteran who has lost count of how many she’s run, including multiple ultras, but hadn’t run one in a while since having a baby.
“I should have stuck with (Derr) longer, (she separated) probably about 10K in,” said Portlock, 38. “I was just like, ‘I’m going to relax and see how this goes.’ It’s an absolutely beautiful day to run. The course is amazing. People weren’t lying when they kept telling me, ‘It’s hilly, especially the second half,’ as I watched the pace slowly deteriorate. The race itself exceeded my expectations. I would have liked to have been a little bit faster, but my goals were to try to podium and try to get under 3:15. It’s been a little while, I felt out of practice.”
Route 66 mainstay Katie Kramer of Broken Arrow finished eighth in 3:28:33, her 12th Route 66 top-10 finish.