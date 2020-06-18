An extraordinary number of absentee ballots have been requested from the Wagoner County Election Board for the June 30 Primary Election.
Wagoner County Assistant Election Board Secretary Linda Dyer said as of Thursday, June 18, a total of 1,423 absentee ballot requests have been received at the election board office.
“We are getting an average of 40-50 per day due to COVID-19,” Dyer said. “People are telling us that is why they are requesting the ballots.”
By that same date, a total of 388 absentee ballots had already been marked by voters and returned.
Typically for a June Primary Election, the Wagoner County Election Board office receives approximately 350 absentee ballot requests. That number traditionally increases for a November General Election.
In the November 2018 election there were 1,400 absentee ballot requests, down from 2,000 in November of 2016.
Statewide Thursday, a total of 106 absentee ballots had been requested by Oklahoma voters.
According to Dyer, voters who receive the standard yellow envelope must either have the affidavit envelope notarized or they can attach a copy of a valid form of identification such as a driver’s license or voter registration card.
Physically incapacitated voters who receive a pink envelope must obtain the signatures of two people – the voter and anyone else over the age of 18 – to verify who is putting the ballot in the envelope. As an option the voter can provide a copy of a valid ID such as a driver’s license.
Absentee ballots may be dropped off in person at the election board office, 208 N. Lee Ave. in Wagoner, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29. For those that are mailed, they must be received no later than 7 p.m. on June 30 Election Day.
In-person early voting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, June 25-26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early voting locations include the election board office and at Heritage Methodist Church in Broken Arrow, located on 71st Street between Oneta Rd. and Evans Rd.
For more information about the upcoming election, call 918-485-2142.