Dear Dr. Fox: My daughter adopted a 6-month-old cat from a local charity in Asbury Park, New Jersey. From day one, the cat had weepy eyes and was sneezing and wheezing.
My daughter brought him to the vet the day after adopting him. The cat had an eye infection and an upper respiratory infection. With testing, meds and multiple office visits, treating the cat cost her almost $1,000. She was fine with that; we know that you have to plan on spending money on your pets. One week later, my daughter noticed a spot on the cat’s ear and went back to the vet. It was ringworm: more meds, more money.
She contacted the charity, which basically told her, “We don’t care, don’t publish this info on social media” and “How dare you accuse us of giving you a sick cat?” Well, a week later, the charity posted that they were closed indefinitely due to an outbreak of ringworm.
The cat has had eye infections and sneezing requiring vet visits two more times in the past five months. We were told that this could be a lifelong eye condition. My question is, could the ringworm have anything to do with the eye infection and the sneezing/wheezing? Any input as to how to help this kitty avoid constant, lifelong meds would be appreciated. My daughter does make his cat food with chicken, veggies, eggs and olive oil, and supplements that with an organic dry food. — C.W., Long Branch, New Jersey
Dear C.W.: This is indeed a sad story for your daughter’s cat and a costly experience for her. This should not deter people from adopting animals from animal shelters but should put all shelters on notice to properly quarantine incoming cats before putting them into the adoption area with other cats. Each incoming cat’s health and needs must be evaluated by a veterinarian.
It is vital to minimize stress while the animals are awaiting adoption. Veterinary supervision and good nutrition are crucial to ensure that viral infections, in particular, do not flare up in cats with stress-compromised immune systems, and then spread to other cats in the facility. Good ventilation, sanitation and socialization — with hideaway boxes for shy and fearful cats — are all good protocols to follow.
Cats are especially prone to upper respiratory, eye and sinus infections from herpes and various viruses, often followed by secondary bacterial infections and other complications. There are supplements that can help prevent and subdue the severity of some viral infections, notably L-Lysine for cats, which may also help humans.
For our protection, my wife and I take several immune system-boosting supplements like vitamin D3, vitamin C, selenium, magnesium, zinc and CoQ10, along with probiotics and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Also, we take omega-3 fatty acids from marine algae (we are vegetarians). Cats, as obligate carnivores, have a deficiency in these essential fatty acids when fed dry kibble, so I always advise giving them a few drops of fish oil in their food daily. This may also help your daughter’s cat stay healthy and reduce future bills for veterinary care.
Ringworm is another challenge in animal shelters, and routine screening for this should be part of the screening protocol for incoming animals. There are oral medications for ringworm, as well as bathing treatments with hydrosols of some antifungal essential oils. But these call for expert veterinary handling. Ringworm can also be transmitted to humans, as happened to my wife when she was working with animals in India.
Have your daughter visit ahvma.org to find the nearest holistic veterinarian, who may be able to help her keep her cat healthy without resorting to costly and potentially harmful medications.
SARS-COV-2 detected in mink on Dutch farms: Two farms in the Netherlands were quarantined in April after mink that were having trouble breathing tested positive for infection with the coronavirus. The animals were thought to have been infected by an employee who had COVID-19. Although experts said it was unlikely the animals themselves could spread the virus, movement of the animals and their manure has been halted, and people must stay away from the properties.
Dear Dr. Fox: I’m writing to you regarding the recent letter from B.T. in New Carlisle, Indiana, who outlined the symptoms their 19-year-old cat was experiencing: loss of vision and crying through the night. My cat had the same symptoms at age 15 (she has since passed at age 18). My vet suggested several Chinese herbal remedies, which had no effect.
A vet student interning in the office suggested taking the cat’s blood pressure, which they did in the tail, using a pediatric cuff. It turned out that my cat had extremely high blood pressure, for which they prescribed a medication. The nightly crying ceased, but she never regained her eyesight. She adapted to the loss of vision remarkably well. We bought a pet stair, which she learned to use, resuming her nightly snuggle on the bed with us. — C.C., West Palm Beach, Florida
Dear C.C.: Many thanks for sharing. This underscores the importance of annual wellness examinations, which some veterinarians will conduct in-home with an assistant. This costs more, but can be worth every penny. We owe our animal companions and family members no less!
As cats get older, they often have dental problems that can lead to damage to the kidneys, pancreas and other organs. Dental problems are very often due to the wrong kind of foods, notably a dry-kibble-only diet that leads to tartar buildup and subsequent infection and inflammation.
Blood pressure checks are becoming part of the wellness examination protocol, since this problem can lead to blindness and strokes in cats if not diagnosed and treated.
I was shocked to learn from one reader recently that an incomplete wellness exam was given to her dog, who had been taken in for loss of appetite and was treated for pancreatitis. The examination was incomplete because a routine fecal sample was not taken to check for internal parasites. This was later found to be the issue, when the dog did not respond to the prescribed treatment for misdiagnosed pancreatitis.
Mistakes become more frequent when basic clinical diagnostic protocols are not strictly adhered to.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.
Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.