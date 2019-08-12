There are any number of Broadway musicals that the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and Celebrity Attractions might consider bringing to town, but what will be a hit? What show will Tulsans embrace?
"If I ever figure out exactly what will sell and what won't, I’ll write a how-to book and retire," said Mark Frie, chief executive officer of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. "I can count on one hand the number of titles that are slam-dunk hits the first time in a market."
However, he said, "I would add 'Hamilton' to that list."
Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning blockbuster musical about the "founding father" on the $10 bill opens for a three-week run at the Tulsa PAC, with 24 shows set from Aug. 20-Sept. 8 at the Chapman Music Hall.
It's one of the hottest tickets and most buzzed-about shows coming to the city in years, and part of that comes in how soon its touring-show production made its way here.
"Tulsa has a long history of attending Broadway at the PAC, and producers and booking agents take notice," Frie said.
"Our partner, Celebrity Attractions, has done a fantastic job building a reputation in the industry that puts Tulsa closer to the front of the line when shows are looking at markets that don’t classify as the major markets."
So "Hamilton" is going to be huge. But in the conversation of most well-attended shows, how huge?
As a reference, according to Tulsa PAC attendance records, these are the eight biggest ticket-sellers among the Broadway musical productions that have played there in the last decade or so, each with multiple runs.
"Hamilton" will soon rise up this list — with its first shot.
No. 1: "Wicked"
Attendance: 200,117
Talk about "Popular": Consistently sold-out shows in 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2018 greeted Gregory Maguire’s dark re-imagining of “The Wizard of Oz” each time it was staged at Tulsa PAC in the last 10 years.
No. 2: "The Lion King"
Attendance: 171,338
Hundreds of seats in the orchestra level of the Chapman Music Hall had to be temporarily taken out just for this staging of the Disney hit, allowing cast members in animal costumes to make their way through the audience and up to the stage. Those audiences came out in huge numbers, with the total tickets sold in two runs in 2006 and 2013.
No. 3: "Phantom of the Opera"
Attendance: 87,566
Perhaps you thought that everyone who wanted to see Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic tale saw it during that epic five-week run during the 1990s. Not even close. The 87,566 who saw it since attended returns of the show in 2008 and 2015.
No. 4: "Jersey Boys"
Attendance: 46,323
In the 2011-12 Celebrity Attractions season, this musical telling the story of falsetto pop-singer Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons was the hot-ticket blockbuster show on the roster, and it returned in 2016 as well.
No. 5: "Mamma Mia!"
Attendance: 34,979
The PAC and Celebrity Attractions took a chance on the show that mixes the songs of Abba with romantic comedy. The success made them say "Here we go again" with multiple runs since 2007.
No. 6: "The Book of Mormon"
Attendance: 29,883
The Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust took on the task of bringing the musical satire from the creators of “South Park” and “Avenue Q” to the stage for Tulsans, and it paid off in its 2015 and 2019 runs.
No. 7: "Chicago"
Attendance: 23,090
Tulsans have embraced the show with killer gals Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly and "all that jazz" in a pair of runs that happened after the movie won the best-picture Academy Award for 2002.
No. 8: "Beauty & the Beast"
Attendance: 18,641
The numbers aren't as big as 20 years ago when the reputations of Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC crew attracted Disney Musicals to mount a new staging here of this movie-based production. It's returned for a couple of short runs in the last decade as a continued favorite.