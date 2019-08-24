THE FAVORITE: Broken Arrow
After last year’s perfect season, coach David Alexander’s Tigers no longer have the stigma of never having won a state title in more than a century of football despite being Oklahoma’s largest high school. The Tigers are overflowing with confidence and talent. The Tigers’ starting quarterback, Jake Raines, doesn’t have any starting varsity experience, but he will be helped by a strong offensive line led by OU commit Andrew Raym. Broken Arrow’s defense was dominant last year and should be again despite graduating two major college signees. Defensive backs Myles Slusher and Bryce Mattioda are playmakers, linebacker Campbell Yeager was near the top of the Tigers’ tackles chart last year and Jaylen Moss can be a dynamic defensive end.
THE CONTENDERS
2. Owasso
Coach Bill Blankenship’s Rams, after graduating most of their starters from the 2017 state title team, should benefit this year from last year’s growing pains. Despite struggling at times during a 7-5 season in 2018, the Rams still reached the semifinals, where they lost only 10-7 to Broken Arrow. Owasso has a balanced offense with one of the state’s top running backs, Isaiah Jacobs, and a strong passing game led by Collinsville move-in Cole Dugger and three receivers who caught at least 34 passes each last season. The defense could be very good with Tulsa defensive end commit Haydon Grant, Kansas cornerback commit Duece Mayberry and 2017 playoff hero Dawson Adams.
3. Union
Although coach Kirk Fridrich’s team doesn’t have as many major college prospects as last year, the Redskins still have plenty of talent and chemistry to make a serious run at their fourth state title in this decade. Fridrich, whose son, Josh, is a senior on the team, has a special feeling about this year’s squad: “I’m really enjoying this group of kids — there are not as many returning starters but it’s a tight knit group of guys. I’ve watched many of these guys since third grade. I’ve seen about every game these kids have played, so for me that’s pretty special. It’s such a good group of kids, there’s no egos, guys are just hard workers.”
4. Jenks
After returning to the championship game for the first time since 2015, the Trojans will have an almost entirely new group of starters. Coach Keith Riggs said, “We have a lot of first-time starters, several of them seniors who have been waiting for this chance to step up and see their hard work come to fruition. We have a lot of good competition for starting positions and that’s good.” Jenks also has a new defensive coordinator, Adam Gaylor, who as a DC helped Wagoner (2005) and Broken Arrow reach state finals (2011). “Adam is a great addition to our staff,” Riggs said. “He brings great energy and experience.”
5. Putnam North
Coach Ryan Laverty is looking to build on last year’s big turnaround that led to an 8-3 record. Dual-threat QB Aaron Norment leads an experienced spread offense. Linebacker/running back Zach Dortch has offers from Army and Memphis.
6. Norman
Coach Rocky Martin’s Tigers made huge strides last year as they went 6-5 after going 1-9 in 2017. The key offensive playmakers return — QB Cade Horton, RB Joe Willie and WR Andrew Young.
7. Edmond Santa Fe
Sophomore wideout Talyn Shettron has offers from OSU and Arkansas. Linebackers Mason Olguin and James Stevenson lead an impressive defense that helped the Wolves finish 7-4 last season.
8. Mustang
New coach Lee Blankenship led Beggs to a higher level and expectations are that he will do the same for Mustang. New defensive coordinator Sam Dollar was the DC the past 21 years at Naples (Florida), which won two state titles while he was there. Coming with him is his son, Andre, a 6-6 sophomore tight end with major college offers.
9. Moore
Dual-threat QB Daniel “Deuce” Hishaw Jr. accounted for 2,609 yards and 29 TDs in 2018 as the Lions made the playoffs for the second year in a row.
10. Yukon
The Millers, who were winless in 2016, improved to 4-6 in 2017 and 6-4 last year. Yukon’s strength is speed at the offensive skill positions.
GAMES TO WATCH
Sept. 6: No. 1 Broken Arrow at No. 3 Union
Union has dominated this series, but BA’s Week 0 win over the Redskins set the tone for last season.
Sept. 13: No. 2 Owasso at No. 1 Broken Arrow
The Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family is a rematch of last year’s semifinals.
Sept. 13: No. 4 Jenks at No. 3 Union
The MidFirst Backyard Bowl also is a rematch of a thriller from last year’s semifinals.
Sept. 27: No. 1 Broken Arrow at No. 4 Jenks
The 6AI-1 title will likely be decided in this district opener.
Sept. 27: No. 3 Union at No. 2 Owasso
This district opener will probably determine the 6AI-2 champion.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
(See bios, page 17)
Isaiah Jacobs, Owasso, RB, 5-11, 208, Sr.
Duece Mayberry, Owasso, DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Andrew Raym, Broken Arrow, T, 6-5, 305, Sr.
Myles Slusher, Broken Arrow, DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
Will Cox
Jenks, RB/DB, 5-10, 190, Sr.
Played a key role with two big defensive plays in last year’s semifinal win over Union. In 2018, had 32 solo and 34 assisted tackles and nine pass breakups. He will have a bigger workload at running back this season.
AJ Green
Union, RB/DB, 5-11, 190, Jr.
Will lead the running back by committee that will replace Darius Boone Jr., who rushed for 3,142 yards the past two seasons. Offered by Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.
Kyler Pearson
Union, WR, 5-8, 155, Sr.
The Kansas commit has caught 97 passes over the past two seasons — 57 at Union last year and 40 at Putnam City in 2017.