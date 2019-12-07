STATISTICS
How they scored
Owasso 0 0 14 0 — 14 Jenks 0 0 6 0 — 6
A: 7,608
First quarter
No scoring
Second quarter
No scoring
Third quarter
Jenks: Waylon Adams 46 pass from Stephen Kittleman (kick failed), 11:42
Owasso: Kelan Carney 36 pass from Cole Dugger (William Felts kick), 7:18
Owasso: Emaud Triplett 2 run (Felts kick), 2:59
Fourth quarter
No scoring
team statistics
Owasso Jenks
First downs 18 14
Rushing yards 87 90
Passing yards 246 177
Passing 24-34-0 10-24-1
Offensive play 67 49
Total yards 333 267
Avg. per play 5.0 5.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yds 5-60 9-103
Punts-Avg. 3-29 5-34.2
Punt returns-Yds 2-17 1-3
Kickoff returns-Yds 1-5 2-63
Interceptions-Yds 1-3 0-0
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0
Possession time 28:25 19:35
3rd downs 4-13 1-8
4th downs 2-6 0-2
Owasso
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
D. Overstreet 3 23 0 21
C. Dugger 8 20 0 6
E. Triplett 13 20 1 8
K. Carney 1 15 0 15
H. Beaman 4 6 0 12
M. Kirby 2 6 0 5
R. Thomas 1 2 0 2
Team 1 -2 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Dugger 24-34 246 0 1
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
C. Adams 6 74 0 29
Carney 5 66 1 36
T. Goins 6 59 0 21
Thomas 3 19 0 14
Kirby 1 18 0 18
Triplett 1 5 0 5
H. Hood 2 5 0 3
Kicking Conv FG Punts
W. Felts 2-2 3-29.0
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
G. Laney 2-17 1-5
H. Grant 1-3
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
T. Profit 7 1 8 1
H. Grant 4 2 6 1.5 1.5
Triplett 4 1 5 2 1
A. King 2 2 4 1 1
D. Adams 2 1 3
B. Dye 3 0 3 1
D. Mayberry 2 0 2
O. Barker 2 0 2
C. Chase 2 0 2
J. Love 0 2 2
Jenks
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
W. Cox 16 91 0 21
G. Forbes 1 4 0 4
S. Kittleman 8 -5 0 21
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Kittleman 10-24 177 1 1
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
W. Adams 3 57 1 46
J. Murphy 2 44 0 30
B. Elrod 2 40 0 29
G. Lohr 1 8 0 8
Cox 1 -1 0 0
Kicking Conv FG Punts
M. Paskvan 0-1
J. Havir 5-34.2
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
J. Patrick 1-3 1-32
Q. Hill 1-31
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
C. Thurber 5 5 10 2
M. Ackerley 5 3 8
A. Brown 2 5 7
T. Ward 3 3 6 1.5