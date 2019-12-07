STATISTICS

How they scored

Owasso 0 0 14 0 — 14 Jenks 0 0 6 0 — 6

A: 7,608

First quarter

No scoring

Second quarter

No scoring

Third quarter

Jenks: Waylon Adams 46 pass from Stephen Kittleman (kick failed), 11:42

Owasso: Kelan Carney 36 pass from Cole Dugger (William Felts kick), 7:18

Owasso: Emaud Triplett 2 run (Felts kick), 2:59

Fourth quarter

No scoring

team statistics

Owasso Jenks

First downs 18 14

Rushing yards 87 90

Passing yards 246 177

Passing 24-34-0 10-24-1

Offensive play 67 49

Total yards 333 267

Avg. per play 5.0 5.5

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yds 5-60 9-103

Punts-Avg. 3-29 5-34.2

Punt returns-Yds 2-17 1-3

Kickoff returns-Yds 1-5 2-63

Interceptions-Yds 1-3 0-0

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0

Possession time 28:25 19:35

3rd downs 4-13 1-8

4th downs 2-6 0-2

Owasso

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

D. Overstreet 3 23 0 21

C. Dugger 8 20 0 6

E. Triplett 13 20 1 8

K. Carney 1 15 0 15

H. Beaman 4 6 0 12

M. Kirby 2 6 0 5

R. Thomas 1 2 0 2

Team 1 -2 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Dugger 24-34 246 0 1

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

C. Adams 6 74 0 29

Carney 5 66 1 36

T. Goins 6 59 0 21

Thomas 3 19 0 14

Kirby 1 18 0 18

Triplett 1 5 0 5

H. Hood 2 5 0 3

Kicking Conv FG Punts

W. Felts 2-2 3-29.0

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

G. Laney 2-17 1-5

H. Grant 1-3

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

T. Profit 7 1 8 1

H. Grant 4 2 6 1.5 1.5

Triplett 4 1 5 2 1

A. King 2 2 4 1 1

D. Adams 2 1 3

B. Dye 3 0 3 1

D. Mayberry 2 0 2

O. Barker 2 0 2

C. Chase 2 0 2

J. Love 0 2 2

Jenks

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

W. Cox 16 91 0 21

G. Forbes 1 4 0 4

S. Kittleman 8 -5 0 21

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Kittleman 10-24 177 1 1

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

W. Adams 3 57 1 46

J. Murphy 2 44 0 30

B. Elrod 2 40 0 29

G. Lohr 1 8 0 8

Cox 1 -1 0 0

Kicking Conv FG Punts

M. Paskvan 0-1

J. Havir 5-34.2

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

J. Patrick 1-3 1-32

Q. Hill 1-31

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

C. Thurber 5 5 10 2

M. Ackerley 5 3 8

A. Brown 2 5 7

T. Ward 3 3 6 1.5

