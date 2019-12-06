STATISTICS
How they scored
Bixby 3 16 7 14 — 40 Stillwater 17 0 0 19 — 36
A: 7,208
First quarter
Bixby: FG, Reis Vernon 31, 8:09
Stillwater: Anthony Bland 4 pass from Gunnar Gundy (Uriah Kirby kick), 6:27
Stillwater: FG, Kirby 32, 4:14
Stillwater: Luke McEndoo 4 pass from Gundy (Kirby kick), 0:54
Second quarter
Bixby: Saftey, TEAM
Bixby: Brennan Presley 19 pass from Mason Williams (Vernon kick), 6:50
Bixby: Carson Chambers 1 run (Vernon kick), 0:17
Third quarter
Bixby: Chambers 6 run (Vernon kick), 6:23
Fourth quarter
Stillwater: Qwontrel Walker 1 run (kick failed), 8:16
Bixby: Brennan Presley 98 kickoff return (Vernon kick), 8:02
Stillwater: Jack Smithton 65 pass from Gundy (Kriby kick), 7:52
Stillwater: Walker 79 run (kick failed), 3:05
Bixby: Braylin Presley 12 pass from Williams (Vernon kick), 1:04
team statistics
Bixby Stillwater
First downs 20 15
Rushing yards 174 189
Passing yards 169 234
Passing 19-28-0 19-27-1
Offensive plays 73 57
Total yards 343 423
Avg. per play 4.7 7.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yds 6-51 5-35
Punts-Avg. 6-32.5 2-31.5
Punt returns-Yds 0-0 1-9
Kickoff returns-Yds 4-152 2-43
Interceptions-Yds 1-19 0-0
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0
Possession time 27:01 20:59
3rd downs 8-17 4-11
4th downs 2-2 1-2
Bixby
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
Bra. Presley 25 124 0 13
Bre. Presley 9 43 0 14
C. Chambers 3 11 2 6
M. Williams 8 -4 0 7
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Williams 19-28 169 0 2
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
Bre. Presley 16 119 1 37
L. Creeger 1 37 0 37
Bra. Presley 2 13 1 12
Kicking Conv FG Punts
R. Vernon 5-5 1-1 5-39
TEAM 1-0
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Bre. Presley 2-136
A. Stadler 2-16
T. Holt 1-19
B. Daniel 1-0
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
B. Sartin 5 6 11 1 1
Holt 7 1 8 1
O. Dewoody 1 5 6 1
N. Wedel 3 2 5 .5
Daniel 2 3 5 1 1
M. VanPelt 2 2 4 2.5 1
J. Reagan 3 0 3
Stillwater
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
Q. Walker 23 204 2 79
L. McEndoo 1 0 0 0
G. Gundy 5 -7 0 5 TEAM 1 -8 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Gundy 19-27-1 234 1 3
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
A. Bland 8 69 1 23
J. Smithton 5 119 1 65
G. Martin 3 33 0 23
McEndoo 3 13 1 10
Kicking Conv FG Punts
U. Kirby 3-5 1-1
Gundy 2-31.5
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
D. Wagner 2-63
Walker 2-43
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
G. Brown 12 3 15 4 2
S. Preston 4 6 10
K. Holley 5 2 7 1
T. Benham 3 4 7
C. Barnard 6 0 6
McEndoo 5 1 6 .5 .5
T. Williams 4 2 6 1