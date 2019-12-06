STATISTICS

How they scored

Bixby 3 16 7 14 — 40 Stillwater 17 0 0 19 — 36

A: 7,208

First quarter

Bixby: FG, Reis Vernon 31, 8:09

Stillwater: Anthony Bland 4 pass from Gunnar Gundy (Uriah Kirby kick), 6:27

Stillwater: FG, Kirby 32, 4:14

Stillwater: Luke McEndoo 4 pass from Gundy (Kirby kick), 0:54

Second quarter

Bixby: Saftey, TEAM

Bixby: Brennan Presley 19 pass from Mason Williams (Vernon kick), 6:50

Bixby: Carson Chambers 1 run (Vernon kick), 0:17

Third quarter

Bixby: Chambers 6 run (Vernon kick), 6:23

Fourth quarter

Stillwater: Qwontrel Walker 1 run (kick failed), 8:16

Bixby: Brennan Presley 98 kickoff return (Vernon kick), 8:02

Stillwater: Jack Smithton 65 pass from Gundy (Kriby kick), 7:52

Stillwater: Walker 79 run (kick failed), 3:05

Bixby: Braylin Presley 12 pass from Williams (Vernon kick), 1:04

team statistics

Bixby Stillwater

First downs 20 15

Rushing yards 174 189

Passing yards 169 234

Passing 19-28-0 19-27-1

Offensive plays 73 57

Total yards 343 423

Avg. per play 4.7 7.4

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yds 6-51 5-35

Punts-Avg. 6-32.5 2-31.5

Punt returns-Yds 0-0 1-9

Kickoff returns-Yds 4-152 2-43

Interceptions-Yds 1-19 0-0

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0

Possession time 27:01 20:59

3rd downs 8-17 4-11

4th downs 2-2 1-2

Bixby

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

Bra. Presley 25 124 0 13

Bre. Presley 9 43 0 14

C. Chambers 3 11 2 6

M. Williams 8 -4 0 7

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Williams 19-28 169 0 2

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

Bre. Presley 16 119 1 37

L. Creeger 1 37 0 37

Bra. Presley 2 13 1 12

Kicking Conv FG Punts

R. Vernon 5-5 1-1 5-39

TEAM 1-0

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Bre. Presley 2-136

A. Stadler 2-16

T. Holt 1-19

B. Daniel 1-0

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

B. Sartin 5 6 11 1 1

Holt 7 1 8 1

O. Dewoody 1 5 6 1

N. Wedel 3 2 5 .5

Daniel 2 3 5 1 1

M. VanPelt 2 2 4 2.5 1

J. Reagan 3 0 3

Stillwater

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

Q. Walker 23 204 2 79

L. McEndoo 1 0 0 0

G. Gundy 5 -7 0 5 TEAM 1 -8 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Gundy 19-27-1 234 1 3

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

A. Bland 8 69 1 23

J. Smithton 5 119 1 65

G. Martin 3 33 0 23

McEndoo 3 13 1 10

Kicking Conv FG Punts

U. Kirby 3-5 1-1

Gundy 2-31.5

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

D. Wagner 2-63

Walker 2-43

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

G. Brown 12 3 15 4 2

S. Preston 4 6 10

K. Holley 5 2 7 1

T. Benham 3 4 7

C. Barnard 6 0 6

McEndoo 5 1 6 .5 .5

T. Williams 4 2 6 1

