The Bedlam schools were well-represented when the All-Big 12 football awards were announced Wednesday.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named the league’s offensive player of the year after leading the nation in rushing yards. He is the second OSU player to earn the award, alongside Justin Blackmon in 2010.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was voted the offensive newcomer of the year and teammate LaRon Stokes was named the defensive newcomer of the year.
OSU’s Spencer Sanders was the offensive freshman of the year and OU’s Creed Humphrey was the co-offensive lineman of the year.
The Big 12’s 10 head coaches voted on the awards. They were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Four Sooners were named to the All-Big 12 first team: Hurts, Humphrey, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray.
For OSU, Hubbard was joined by defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel on the first team.
Lamb and Hubbard were two of three unanimous first-team selections. The third was Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch, the defensive player of the year.
Second-team members from OU were RB Kennedy Brooks, TE Jeremiah Hall, OL Adrian Ealy, PK Gabe Brkic, DL Neville Gallimore, DL Ronnie Perkins and DB Parnell Motley.
OSU was represented on the second team by WR Tylan Wallace, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga and LB Malcolm Rodriguez.
OU will face Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Big 12 championship game in Arlington, Texas.
All-Big 12 Awards
Offensive player of the year: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, So.
Defensive player of the year: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr.
Offensive newcomer of the year: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, Sr.
Defensive newcomer of the year: LaRon Stokes, OU, DL, Jr.,
Offensive freshman of the year: Spencer Sanders, OSU, QB
Defensive freshman of the year: Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, DB
Special teams player of the year: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State, KR/PR, Fr.
Co-offensive linemen of the year: Creed Humphrey, OU, So.; Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, Sr.
Defensive lineman of the year: Lynch, Baylor
Coach of the year: Matt Rhule, Baylor (3rd season)
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Hurts, OU
RB: Pooka Williams Jr. , Kansas, So.; Hubbard, OSU
FB: Nick Lenners, KSU, So.
WR: Denzel Mims, Baylor, Sr.; CeeDee Lamb, OU, Jr.; Devin Duvernay, Texas, Sr.
TE: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, So.
OL: Julian Good-Jones, ISU, Sr.; Hakeem Adeniji, KU, Sr.; Humphrey, OU; Zach Shackelford, Texas, Sr.; McKivitz, WVU
PK: Jonathan Song, TCU, Sr.
KR/PR: Joshua Youngblood, KSU, Fr.
Defense
DL: Lynch, Baylor; Bravvion Roy, Baylor, Sr.; Wyatt Hubert, KSU, So.; Ross Blacklock, TCU, Jr.; Darius Stills, WVU, Jr.
LB: Kenneth Murray, OU, Jr.; Garret Wallow, TCU, Jr.; Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech, Sr.
DB: Greg Eisworth, ISU, Jr.; Kolby Harvell-Peel, OSU, So.; Jeff Gladney, TCU, Sr.; Trevon Moehrig, TCU, So; Douglas Coleman, Texas Tech, Sr.
P: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, Fr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Brock Purdy, ISU, So.
RB: Breece Hall, ISU, Fr.; Kennedy Brooks, OU, So.
FB: Koby Bullard, Baylor, Jr.
WR: Jeremiah Hall, OU, So.; Deshaunte Jones, ISU, Sr.; Tylan Wallace, OSU, Jr.; Jalen Reagor, TCU, Jr.
TE: Chase Allen, ISU, Jr.; Pro Wells, TCU, So.
OL: Sam Tecklenburg, Baylor, Sr.; Scott Frantz, KSU, Sr.; Adrian Ealy, OU, So.; Samuel Cosmi, Texas, So.; Travis Bruffy, Texas Tech, Sr.
PK: Gabe Brkic, OU, Fr.
KR/PR: Reagor, TCU Jr.
Defense
DL: Ray Lima, ISU, Sr.; Neville Gallimore, OU, Sr.; Ronnie Perkins, OU, So.; Eli Howard, Tech, Jr.; Dante Stills, WVU, So.
LB: Terrel Bernard, Baylor, So.; Clay Johnston, Baylor, Sr.; Amen Ogbongbemiga, OSU, Jr.; Malcolm Rodriguez, OSU, Jr.
DB: Grayland Arnold, Baylor, Jr.; Chris Miller, Baylor, Sr.; Parnell Motley, OU, Sr.; Brandon Jones, Texas, Sr.; Josh Norwood, WVU, Sr.; Keith Washington, WVU, Sr.
P: Devin Anctil, KSU, Sr.