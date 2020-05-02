What special challenges were you faced with this year when making the selections for the Tulsa World’s All-State basketball team?
The state tournaments often provide clarity in the final selections. Many times through the years, a player’s state tournament performance has been the determining factor in being selected for the World’s All-State team. This year, Duke’s Jameson Richardson clinched his All-State selection when he was the Class B tournament’s MVP. But due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the state tournaments in Class 6A through 2A were canceled.
How were the teams selected?
All high school coaches were invited to nominate their deserving players. A notable difference between the Tulsa World’s selections and those made by the state’s coaches is that players from all grade levels are eligible for World honors, while the coaches honor only seniors. The All-State boys team includes five juniors — Oklahoma City Heritage Hall’s Trey Alexander (also a 2019 selection), Kingfisher’s Bijan Cortes and Matthew Stone, Lawton MacArthur’s Danquez Dawsey and Webster’s Anthony Pritchard. The girls’ top-15 selections include eight seniors, five juniors and two Classen SAS sophomores, Jordan Harrison and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs.
I chose the boys team and Mike Brown made the girls selections. Besides nominating their own players, coaches also were asked for their choices of the top players from other teams, and that was given a lot of weight.
Decisions were based on this season’s performances, not on college recruiting rankings. Players did not have to be nominated by their coaches to be recognized. But a coach’s nomination can be a difference-maker in a player’s candidacy. Thanks to all of the coaches who participated in the nomination process.
When will the state players of the year be announced?
They will be revealed and honored when the All World players of the year are announced in late June.
Why is Garber’s Will Jones the state boys coach of the year?
Jones, who led the Class A Wolverines to their first state title since 2010, sacrificed some regular-season wins and a No. 1 ranking when he accepted an invitation to play in the Tournament of Champions, where the Wolverines went 0-3 but were very competitive in losses to 5A No. 1 Del City, 3A No. 1 OKC Millwood and 2A’s Okemah. That experience paid off when Garber, ranked No. 4 going into the postseason, outlasted Arapaho-Butler in double overtime to win the gold ball. Jones was hired as Garber’s superintendent in 2016 and returned to coaching a year later to provide stability in the basketball program.
Jones said about this season, “I have wonderful assistant coaches, Dallas Hunt and Rashad Sullivan. We would not have achieved what we did this year without them. What was really special about this season is that we as a coaching staff and as a team laid out a plan to win a state championship. We executed the plan and stayed the course the entire year. Our focus and our team chemistry was the best I’ve experienced in all my years as a head coach.”
Who were the boys players who just missed All-State top-15 status?
From outside the metro, Broken Bow’s Josh Jones and Midwest City’s Christian Cook were the top players who just missed. All five of the All World second team selections — Edison’s Mason Alexander, Booker T. Washington’s Jalen Breath, Holland Hall’s Brock Davis, Rejoice Christian’s Jaden Lietzke and Sand Springs’ Marlo Fox — also were strongly considered.
How does this girls All-State team rank with others in recent years?
Mike Brown said, “This is my eighth year of covering girls basketball on a full-time basis, and I can honestly say the All-State team is the most powerful I’ve had the privilege to select. As coaches like to say, ‘You could take this group to war.’”
What are some fun facts about the All-State first teams?
All of the 15 boys selections qualified for the state tournament and nine have played in the Tournament of Champions over the past two years.
How many players were selected?
There were 100 boys and 100 girls. The honorable mention list is limited to 85 for the boys and girls in order to elevate the honor’s significance.