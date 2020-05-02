Trey Alexander
OKC Heritage Hall • Junior
Averaged 26.6 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Scored 30 points with seven 3-pointers and had 10 rebounds in a 71-42 win over Ada in a Class 4A area final. Had 34 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals and a school-record 10 3s in a regional win over Verdigris. In 2018, was the World’s 4A state tournament most valuable player. Has offers from many major colleges. A 2019 World all-state selection. Career totals: 1,752 points (HH record).
College: Undecided
Bijan Cortes
Kingfisher • Junior
Averaged 21.9 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the 4A top-ranked Yellowjackets (26-1). Shot 49.6% on 3s and 82% on free throws. Scored 30 in a win over Metro Christian in the area consolation final. The point guard had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over 2A state qualifier Dale. Helped Kingfisher win the 2019 state title and reach the 2018 4A final. Has more than 1,000 career points.
College: Oklahoma (commit)
Danquez Dawsey
Lawton MacArthur • Junior
Averaged 21 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals to lead the Highlanders to a 20-7 record and a berth in the 5A state tournament. Had 28 points in a victory over El Reno in a regional final. Scored 42 in a win over Lawton Eisenhower. Produced 25 in the second half of a win over Ardmore in the area consolation final. Career totals: 79 games, 1,185 points, 420 rebounds, 225 assists, 139 steals.
College: Undecided
Sam Godwin
Southmoore • Senior
Averaged 15.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals to help the SaberCats reach the 6A state tournament for the second consecutive year. Had 27 points in a win at Stillwater. Southmoore’s career leader in rebounds and blocks. Selected to the 2019 6A state all-tournament team. Moved to Southmoore as a junior. Career totals (Southmoore): 55 games, 766 points, 491 rebounds, 135 blocks, 61 assists, 54 steals.
College: Wofford (signed)
Nate Goodlow
Del City • Senior
Averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals to lead the 5A No. 1 Eagles to a 24-1 record. Had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in a 67-54 win over 6A No. 1 Booker T. Washington in the Tournament of Champions final. Selected as TofC and Suburban Conference MVP. Also was the Suburban defensive player of the year. Career totals: 104 games, 1,191 points, 416 rebounds, 288 assists, 261 steals.
College: NOC Tonkawa (commit)
Kavon Key
Memorial • Senior
Averaged 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals for the Chargers, who were 22-4 and qualified for the Class 5A state tournament. Led the Tournament of Champions with 36 rebounds in three games and was on the all-tournament team. Had a team-high 75 3s, shooting 48%. Shot 80% on free throws. Helped Memorial win state titles in 2018 and ’19. Career totals: 81 games, 807 points, 438 rebounds, 157 assists, 92 steals.
College: Henderson State (signed)
Trey Phipps
B.T. Washington • Senior
Averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals. Won the (Springfield, Missouri) Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions’ Father John Savage Award. Named to the (Tulsa) TofC all-tournament team. In 2019, was the World’s 6A state tournament MVP and a World all-state selection. Played as a freshman with Sapulpa. Career totals: 105 games, 1,776 points, 338 rebounds, 337 3-pointers, 268 assists, 215 steals.
College: Oklahoma (signed)
Anthony Pritchard
Webster • Junior
Selected as the Green Country Conference MVP as he averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.8 steals to help the Warriors qualify for the 4A state tournament for the second time in three years. Shot 54% on 2 pointers and 69% on free throws. Had a season-high 33 points in a win over Claremore. Averaged 21.2 points in Webster’s six playoff games. Career totals: 82 games, 1,554 points, 368 rebounds, 349 assists.
College: Undecided
Davon Richardson
Sand Springs • Senior
Averaged 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. Led the Sandites to their second 6A state berth in three years despite the loss of two of their top six players due to season-ending injuries. Shot 50% from the field. Averaged 22.3 points in his last three playoff games. Played for Central as a freshman. Career totals (Sand Springs): 76 games, 1,150 points, 631 rebounds, 203 assists, 158 steals, 74 blocks.
College: UCO (signed)
Jameson Richardson
Duke • Senior
Averaged 22.6 points, 8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks. Made 80-of-198 3s (40.4%). Was Class B state tournament MVP with 71 points in three games, including 24 in a 52-49 victory over Leedey in the Class B state final. Named to the Tournament of Champions all-tournament team. Moved from Mangum as a junior. Career totals: 115 games, 2,294 points, 781 rebounds, 164 assists, 148 steals, 132 blocks.
College: Abilene Christian (signed)
Matthew Stone
Kingfisher • Junior
Averaged 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals for the 4A top-ranked Yellowjackets (26-1). Shot 72% on 2s. Scored a career-high 32 points in a win over Guthrie in the Buckle of the Wheatbelt title game. Has an 82-3 record in three varsity seasons. Helped Kingfisher win the 2019 state title and reach the 2018 state final. Surpassed 1,000 career points this season. Has offers from Tulsa and Oklahoma State.
College: Undecided
Bryce Thompson
B.T. Washington • Senior
BTW’s first McDonald’s All-American since 1997 is a two-time Gatorade state and Frontier Valley Conference player of the year. Averaged 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Had 34 points in a 66-63 win over St. Louis Christian in the Norm Stewart Classic. Career totals: 109 games, 1,945 points, 429 rebounds, 334 assists, 263 3-pointers. A 2019 World All-State selection. Played on four state qualifiers and won a gold ball in 2019.
College: Kansas (signed)
Jordan Thompson
Southmoore • Senior
Averaged 19.6 points, 5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals to help the SaberCats reach the 6A state tournament for the second consecutive year. Southmoore’s career points leader also holds the school’s single-game record (37). Selected as the OBCA Region 5 and Central Oklahoma conference player of the year. Career totals: 81 games, 1,393 points, 303 assists, 276 rebounds, 184 steals.
College: Oklahoma Baptist (commit)
Rondel Walker
Putnam West • Senior
Averaged 25.8 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals. Had 33 points in a win over No. 2 Southmoore in a 6A regional final. Scored 25, including a tying 3 late in regulation, in an overtime win over Edmond North in an area consolation final. Led the Patriots to four state tournament berths and finished as their career points and steals leader. Career totals: 98 games, 1,740 points, 475 rebounds, 336 assists, 328 steals.
College: Oklahoma State (signed)
Isaiah Williams
OKC Millwood • Senior
Averaged 21.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals to lead the 3A No. 1 Falcons to the state tournament. Scored a career-high 35 points in a win over OKC Marshall. Was the third-leading scorer in the Tournament of Champions with 61 points and had 24 rebounds in three games. Selected to the 3A all-state tournament team in 2019. Career totals: 110 games, 1,342 points, 603 rebounds, 269 assists, 206 steals, 63 blocks.
College: Undecided
COACH OF THE YEAR
Will Jones
Garber
Along with assistants Dallas Hunt and Rashad Sullivan, led the Class A Wolverines to a 26-4 record and their second basketball state championship — the other was in 2010. Has an overall coaching record of 189-90 in 10 seasons, including 72-17 in three years at Garber. Also has been a head coach at Pawhuska, Enid and Grove. Was an assistant at Enid and on Bartlesville’s 2005 6A state-runner-up team.