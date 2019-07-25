ALL STATE GAMES AT A GLANCE
Schedule
Friday
7 p.m.: Football at Bixby High School
Football roster
EAST
Offense
QB Beau Teel Sperry
QB Peyton Thompson Union
QB Cade Shropshire Checotah
RB Andrew Crow Rejoice Christian
RB Schyler Adair Wagoner
RB Jake Tuttle Collinsville
WR Ashton Bartholomew Wagoner
WR Coby Davis Stroud
WR Kanton Washington Gore
WR Tanner Loggains Sallisaw Central
WR Tristian Polk Broken Bow
Ath Quintin Owens Broken Bow
OL Dallin Hacker Tonkawa
OL Karson Cole Collinsville
OL Callen Rigney Seminole
OL Hazer Xanders Stillwater
OL Brandon Davis Tahlequah
OL Todd Lackey Checotah
OL Bobby Risley Vian
OL Riley Teutsch Catoosa
Defense
DL Kody Stanley Berryhill
DL Caymon Severs Owasso
DL Sam Coulon Cascia Hall
DL Hunter Lawson Fort Gibson
DL Donte Reece Idabel
DL Keegan Martin Yale
LB Mark Beauford Seminole
LB Austin Dugan McAlester
LB Elijan Tomlin Union
LB KeJuan Hay Owasso
LB CD Harjo Okemah
DB Aaron “Tricky” Stokes Broken Arrow
DB Dawson Neighbors Hilldale
DB Jacob Bruce Hulbert
DB Deontei Braggs Spiro
DB Nate Bryant Stigler
K Alex Felkins Holland Hall
Coaches: Joe Turner, Okemah (head); Brandon Tyler, Gore; Wade Rigney, Seminole; Jeff Brown, Union
WEST
Offense
QB/Ath Jett Sternberger Kingfisher
QB Kade Dillard Fairview
QB Alec Meinert Hobart
RB Semaj McBride Tipton
RB Josh Molina Hobart
RB Hayden Nunley Cache
RB Izaiah Hall Altus
WR Chris Veales MWC Carl Albert
WR Blake Curtin OCS
WR Jacob Clark Westmoore
WR Chad McGolden Fairview
WR Isaiah WIllhoite Noble
C Tyler Beller Washington
OL Jalyn Shea Purcell
OL Charlie Covington OKC McGuinness
OL Jared Price Blanchard
OL Mitchell Ritter Elgin
OL Layne Grantham Westmoore
OL Brayden Holman Lindsay
Defense
DL Jaden McDaniel OKC Heritage Hall
DL Charlie Svenram Ed. Memorial
DL Sitani Lemeki Ardmore
DL Juan Macedo Putnam North
DL Ethan Ridenour MWC Carl Albert
LB Trey Kiser Sulphur
LB Dylan Coffman Tuttle
LB Hunter Bowers Crescent
LB Garrett Pride Altus
LB Jamaree Ayers Del City
LB Campbell Leach Guthrie
DB Daniel Howard OKC Millwood
DB Donovan Gaines Southmoore
DB Lawson Stout Bethany
DB Tramon Jackson Midwest City
DB Billy Ross OKC Heritage Hall
DB Zach Hale Christian Heritage
K David Vargas Guthrie
Coaches: Mark Linney, Ardmore (head); Robert Bernard, Fairview; Colt Allison, Hobart; Chris Rose, Edmond Santa Fe