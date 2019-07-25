ALL STATE GAMES AT A GLANCE

Schedule

Friday

7 p.m.: Football at Bixby High School

Football roster

EAST

Offense

QB Beau Teel Sperry

QB Peyton Thompson Union

QB Cade Shropshire Checotah

RB Andrew Crow Rejoice Christian

RB Schyler Adair Wagoner

RB Jake Tuttle Collinsville

WR Ashton Bartholomew Wagoner

WR Coby Davis Stroud

WR Kanton Washington Gore

WR Tanner Loggains Sallisaw Central

WR Tristian Polk Broken Bow

Ath Quintin Owens Broken Bow

OL Dallin Hacker Tonkawa

OL Karson Cole Collinsville

OL Callen Rigney Seminole

OL Hazer Xanders Stillwater

OL Brandon Davis Tahlequah

OL Todd Lackey Checotah

OL Bobby Risley Vian

OL Riley Teutsch Catoosa

Defense

DL Kody Stanley Berryhill

DL Caymon Severs Owasso

DL Sam Coulon Cascia Hall

DL Hunter Lawson Fort Gibson

DL Donte Reece Idabel

DL Keegan Martin Yale

LB Mark Beauford Seminole

LB Austin Dugan McAlester

LB Elijan Tomlin Union

LB KeJuan Hay Owasso

LB CD Harjo Okemah

DB Aaron “Tricky” Stokes Broken Arrow

DB Dawson Neighbors Hilldale

DB Jacob Bruce Hulbert

DB Deontei Braggs Spiro

DB Nate Bryant Stigler

K Alex Felkins Holland Hall

Coaches: Joe Turner, Okemah (head); Brandon Tyler, Gore; Wade Rigney, Seminole; Jeff Brown, Union

WEST

Offense

QB/Ath Jett Sternberger Kingfisher

QB Kade Dillard Fairview

QB Alec Meinert Hobart

RB Semaj McBride Tipton

RB Josh Molina Hobart

RB Hayden Nunley Cache

RB Izaiah Hall Altus

WR Chris Veales MWC Carl Albert

WR Blake Curtin OCS

WR Jacob Clark Westmoore

WR Chad McGolden Fairview

WR Isaiah WIllhoite Noble

C Tyler Beller Washington

OL Jalyn Shea Purcell

OL Charlie Covington OKC McGuinness

OL Jared Price Blanchard

OL Mitchell Ritter Elgin

OL Layne Grantham Westmoore

OL Brayden Holman Lindsay

Defense

DL Jaden McDaniel OKC Heritage Hall

DL Charlie Svenram Ed. Memorial

DL Sitani Lemeki Ardmore

DL Juan Macedo Putnam North

DL Ethan Ridenour MWC Carl Albert

LB Trey Kiser Sulphur

LB Dylan Coffman Tuttle

LB Hunter Bowers Crescent

LB Garrett Pride Altus

LB Jamaree Ayers Del City

LB Campbell Leach Guthrie

DB Daniel Howard OKC Millwood

DB Donovan Gaines Southmoore

DB Lawson Stout Bethany

DB Tramon Jackson Midwest City

DB Billy Ross OKC Heritage Hall

DB Zach Hale Christian Heritage

K David Vargas Guthrie

Coaches: Mark Linney, Ardmore (head); Robert Bernard, Fairview; Colt Allison, Hobart; Chris Rose, Edmond Santa Fe

