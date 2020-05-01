TULSA WORLD ALL WORLD BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
Kavon Key, Memorial 5A 6-3 Sr. 15.6
Trey Phipps, B.T. Washington 6A 6-2 Sr. 18.1
Anthony Pritchard, Webster 4A 6-2 Jr. 19.4
Davon Richardson, Sand Springs 6A 6-4 Sr. 16.5
Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington 6A 6-6 Sr. 25.1
SECOND TEAM
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
Mason Alexander, Edison 5A 6-7 Sr. 19.0
Jalen Breath, B.T. Washington 6A 6-8 Sr. 12.1
Brock Davis, Holland Hall 4A 6-6 Sr. 16.0
Marlo Fox, Sand Springs 6A 5-11 Jr. 17.4
Jaden Lietzke, Rejoice Chr. 2A 6-7 Sr. 17.1
THIRD TEAM
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
Conner Calavan, Fort Gibson 4A 6-3 Sr. 20.6
Ethan Cole, Collinsville 5A 6-2 Sr. 21.0
BJ Jefferson, Central 4A 6-4 Sr. 18.1
Jaxon Jones, Tahlequah 5A 6-2 Sr. 19.0
Anfernee Nelson, Jenks 6A 6-4 Sr. 13.9
Honorable mention
Adair: Garrett Long, 6-0, jr.
Beggs: Kendal Daniels, 6-4, jr.
Berryhill: Davis Dotson, 6-6, so.
Bixby: Xavier Glenn, 6-3, jr.; Parker Fredrickson, 6-1, fr.
Bristow: DJ Overstreet, 5-9, sr.
Broken Arrow: Anthony Allen, 6-5, so.; George McCurdy, 6-2, jr.; Jaiell Talley, 6-5, jr.
Cascia Hall: Luke Lawson, 6-3, sr.
Catoosa: J Coons, 6-4, sr.; Gavin Phillips, 6-0, sr.
Central: Caylen Goff-Brown, 6-1, so.; Trae Washington, 6-0, sr.
Claremore: Caison Hartloff, 6-4, jr.
Claremore Christian: Logan Picolett, 5-10, fr.
Claremore Sequoyah: Zach Perry, 6-3, sr.
Cleveland: Kyler Kauk, 6-0, so.
Collinsville: Gaige Longshore, 6-3, sr.
Coweta: Chandler Wheeler, 6-5, sr.
Cushing: Wil Moyer, 5-9, sr.; Dominic Turner, 6-2, so.
East Central: Will McGuire, 6-0, jr.
Edison: Quentin Asberry, 6-4, sr.; Loddie Combs, 6-2, sr.; Brandon Stuart, 6-1, sr.
Glencoe: Bryce Coe, 6-1, so.; Jaken Weedn, 5-11, fr.
Glenpool: Jimauri Bradford, 6-0, jr.; Avery Cook 6-4, jr.; Isaac Tiger, 6-0, jr.
Hale: Demitrius Neal, 5-11, so.
Haskell: Zane Adams, 6-2, sr.
Hilldale: TJ Maxwell, 5-11, sr.
Holland Hall: Garrett Eaton, 6-3, sr.; Kyle Hook, 6-3, sr.
Jenks: Ben Averitt, 6-5, so.; Ike Houston, 6-4, sr.; Chase Martin, 6-5, so.
Kelley: Matthew Plaisance, 5-10, jr.; Eli Wallace, 6-0, jr.
Locust Grove: Zeke Simpson, 6-0, sr.
Mannford: Tyler Day, 5-10, so.; Connor Hewitt, 6-2, sr.
Memorial: Ty Frierson, 5-9, so.; Will Hill, 6-1, sr.; Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, 6-5, sr.
Metro Christian: Caden Hale, 6-1, sr.; Ian Sluice, 6-2, jr.
Muskogee: Xavier Brown, 5-11, sr.
Oologah: Konner Davis, 5-7, sr.
Owasso: Caden Fry, 6-7, so.; Kyler Mann, 6-4, jr.
Pawnee: Gunnar Gordon, 5-9, so.; Brad Reeves, 5-11, so.
Pryor: Ryan Freeman, 5-9, sr.
Regent Prep: Harrison Smith, 5-8, sr.
Rejoice Christian: Gage Barham, 5-11, sr.; Riley Walker, 5-11, sr.
Rogers: Marcal Johnson, 5-11, jr.
Sand Springs: Josh Minney, 6-4, sr.
Sapulpa: Hunter Hoggatt, 6-5, sr.; Jackson Skipper, 6-7, jr.;
Skiatook: Jayden Garner, 6-1, sr.
Sperry: Jayden Bridgeman, 6-0, jr.
Tahlequah Sequoyah: C-Jay Soap, 5-10, sr.
Union: Nehemiah Boykins, 6-4, sr.; Seth Chargois, 6-4, sr.; RJ Forney, 6-1, sr.; Micah Lovett, 5-11, sr.
Verdigris: Tyler Haddock, 6-2, sr.
Victory Christian: Luke Patton, 6-6, sr.; Josh Udoumoh, 6-2, so.
Wagoner: Jacob Scroggins, 6-4, jr.
Webster: Tojuan Pryor, 6-3, sr.; Isaiah Sanders, 5-10, jr.; Martwon Taylor, 5-10, jr.
How the team was picked
World sports writer Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to all the schools in the Tulsa metro area. Coaches were asked to nominate players from their teams and select the best five from other teams. Players from grades 9-12 were eligible. A metro school is any school within 60 miles of the World’s downtown office plus any school within 75 miles located in a town with a population of more than 5,000.
Previous winners
Player of the Year
2019: Keylan Boone, Memorial
2018: Kalib Boone, Memorial
2017: Caleb Nero, Memorial
2016: Elijah Landrum, Central
2015: A.J. Cockrell, Memorial
2014: Shawn Olden, Union
2013: Jaylen Lowe, Owasso
2012: Kaleb Porter, East Central
2011: Tim Smallwood, Victory Chr.
2010: Tharone Chilton, BTW
2009: Will Bryant, Cascia Hall
2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris
2007: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris
2006: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris
2005: Daniel Johnson, Owasso
2004: Nolan “Bo” Richardson, Central
2003: Caleb Green, Memorial
2002: Levi Harris, B.T. Washington
2001: Aundrae Grayson, Rogers
2000: Greg Nash, Edison
1999: Ebi Ere, McLain; and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington
1998: Steve Geary and Kevin Ritter, Union
1997: Ryan Humphrey, BTW
1996: Ryan Humphrey, BTW
1995: R.W. McQuarters, BTW
1994: Brandon Loyd, Memorial
1993: Shea Seals, McLain; and Landis Williams, B.T. Washington
1992: Ray Poindexter, Sapulpa
1991: Jonnie Gendron, Kelley
1990: Clinton McDaniel, BTW
1989: Earl Jones, McLain
1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers
1987: Richard Dumas, BTW
1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison
1985: Kevin Pritchard, Edison
1984: Arthur Thomas, BTW
1983: Archie Marshall, Edison
1982: Wayman Tisdale, BTW; and Steve Hale, Jenks
1981: William Tisdale, BTW
1980: Wayman Tisdale, BTW
1979: Danny Hightower, Owasso
1978: Lance Williams, Edison
1977: Marcus Peel, BTW
Coach of the Year
2020: Scott Bowman, Webster
2019: Conley Phipps II, BTW
2018: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow
2017: John Coons, Catoosa
2016: Kerwin Dees, Regent Prep
2015: Clay Martin, Jenks
2014: Mike Banfield, Mannford
2013: Mark Vancuren, Owasso
2012: Tim Bart, Bartlesville
2011: Eli K. Brown III, Central
2010: Tim Stewart, Claremore
2009: Michael Parish, Edison
2008: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington
2007: Rudy Garcia, Union
2006: Randy Upshaw, Mannford
2005: Danny Hightower, Owasso
2004: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow
2003: Will Reece, Metro Christian
2002: Rudy Garcia, Union
2001: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow
2000: Scott Padek, Jenks
1999: Tom Whillock, Sapulpa
1998: Rudy Garcia, Union; and Terry Scott, Central
1997: John Phillips, Broken Arrow
1996: Jeff Hogue, Metro Christian
1995: Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley
1994: Scott Padek, Jenks; and Jason Giddens, Glenpool
1993: Luther Pegues, McLain
1992: Terry Scott, Central
1991: Reg Wiens, Oologah
1990: Mike Bolton, McLain
1989: Bob Cleeland, Union
1988: Clifford Criddle, Rogers
1987: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jack Golden, East Central
1986: Nate Harris, BTW; and Mike Tameny, Collinsville
1985: Gary Hendrix, Mounds; and Mike O’Rourke, Memorial
1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Mike Bolton, McLain
1983: John Phillips, Edison
1982: Lonnie Spencer, Rogers
1981: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington
1980: Terry West, Memorial
1979: Henry Bias, Coweta
1978: Dub Raper, Owasso
1977: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington