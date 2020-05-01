TULSA WORLD ALL WORLD BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.

Kavon Key, Memorial 5A 6-3 Sr. 15.6

Trey Phipps, B.T. Washington 6A 6-2 Sr. 18.1

Anthony Pritchard, Webster 4A 6-2 Jr. 19.4

Davon Richardson, Sand Springs 6A 6-4 Sr. 16.5

Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington 6A 6-6 Sr. 25.1

SECOND TEAM

Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.

Mason Alexander, Edison 5A 6-7 Sr. 19.0

Jalen Breath, B.T. Washington 6A 6-8 Sr. 12.1

Brock Davis, Holland Hall 4A 6-6 Sr. 16.0

Marlo Fox, Sand Springs 6A 5-11 Jr. 17.4

Jaden Lietzke, Rejoice Chr. 2A 6-7 Sr. 17.1

THIRD TEAM

Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.

Conner Calavan, Fort Gibson 4A 6-3 Sr. 20.6

Ethan Cole, Collinsville 5A 6-2 Sr. 21.0

BJ Jefferson, Central 4A 6-4 Sr. 18.1

Jaxon Jones, Tahlequah 5A 6-2 Sr. 19.0

Anfernee Nelson, Jenks 6A 6-4 Sr. 13.9

Honorable mention

Adair: Garrett Long, 6-0, jr.

Beggs: Kendal Daniels, 6-4, jr.

Berryhill: Davis Dotson, 6-6, so.

Bixby: Xavier Glenn, 6-3, jr.; Parker Fredrickson, 6-1, fr.

Bristow: DJ Overstreet, 5-9, sr.

Broken Arrow: Anthony Allen, 6-5, so.; George McCurdy, 6-2, jr.; Jaiell Talley, 6-5, jr.

Cascia Hall: Luke Lawson, 6-3, sr.

Catoosa: J Coons, 6-4, sr.; Gavin Phillips, 6-0, sr.

Central: Caylen Goff-Brown, 6-1, so.; Trae Washington, 6-0, sr.

Claremore: Caison Hartloff, 6-4, jr.

Claremore Christian: Logan Picolett, 5-10, fr.

Claremore Sequoyah: Zach Perry, 6-3, sr.

Cleveland: Kyler Kauk, 6-0, so.

Collinsville: Gaige Longshore, 6-3, sr.

Coweta: Chandler Wheeler, 6-5, sr.

Cushing: Wil Moyer, 5-9, sr.; Dominic Turner, 6-2, so.

East Central: Will McGuire, 6-0, jr.

Edison: Quentin Asberry, 6-4, sr.; Loddie Combs, 6-2, sr.; Brandon Stuart, 6-1, sr.

Glencoe: Bryce Coe, 6-1, so.; Jaken Weedn, 5-11, fr.

Glenpool: Jimauri Bradford, 6-0, jr.; Avery Cook 6-4, jr.; Isaac Tiger, 6-0, jr.

Hale: Demitrius Neal, 5-11, so.

Haskell: Zane Adams, 6-2, sr.

Hilldale: TJ Maxwell, 5-11, sr.

Holland Hall: Garrett Eaton, 6-3, sr.; Kyle Hook, 6-3, sr.

Jenks: Ben Averitt, 6-5, so.; Ike Houston, 6-4, sr.; Chase Martin, 6-5, so.

Kelley: Matthew Plaisance, 5-10, jr.; Eli Wallace, 6-0, jr.

Locust Grove: Zeke Simpson, 6-0, sr.

Mannford: Tyler Day, 5-10, so.; Connor Hewitt, 6-2, sr.

Memorial: Ty Frierson, 5-9, so.; Will Hill, 6-1, sr.; Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, 6-5, sr.

Metro Christian: Caden Hale, 6-1, sr.; Ian Sluice, 6-2, jr.

Muskogee: Xavier Brown, 5-11, sr.

Oologah: Konner Davis, 5-7, sr.

Owasso: Caden Fry, 6-7, so.; Kyler Mann, 6-4, jr.

Pawnee: Gunnar Gordon, 5-9, so.; Brad Reeves, 5-11, so.

Pryor: Ryan Freeman, 5-9, sr.

Regent Prep: Harrison Smith, 5-8, sr.

Rejoice Christian: Gage Barham, 5-11, sr.; Riley Walker, 5-11, sr.

Rogers: Marcal Johnson, 5-11, jr.

Sand Springs: Josh Minney, 6-4, sr.

Sapulpa: Hunter Hoggatt, 6-5, sr.; Jackson Skipper, 6-7, jr.;

Skiatook: Jayden Garner, 6-1, sr.

Sperry: Jayden Bridgeman, 6-0, jr.

Tahlequah Sequoyah: C-Jay Soap, 5-10, sr.

Union: Nehemiah Boykins, 6-4, sr.; Seth Chargois, 6-4, sr.; RJ Forney, 6-1, sr.; Micah Lovett, 5-11, sr.

Verdigris: Tyler Haddock, 6-2, sr.

Victory Christian: Luke Patton, 6-6, sr.; Josh Udoumoh, 6-2, so.

Wagoner: Jacob Scroggins, 6-4, jr.

Webster: Tojuan Pryor, 6-3, sr.; Isaiah Sanders, 5-10, jr.; Martwon Taylor, 5-10, jr.

How the team was picked

World sports writer Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to all the schools in the Tulsa metro area. Coaches were asked to nominate players from their teams and select the best five from other teams. Players from grades 9-12 were eligible. A metro school is any school within 60 miles of the World’s downtown office plus any school within 75 miles located in a town with a population of more than 5,000.

Previous winners

Player of the Year

2019: Keylan Boone, Memorial

2018: Kalib Boone, Memorial

2017: Caleb Nero, Memorial

2016: Elijah Landrum, Central

2015: A.J. Cockrell, Memorial

2014: Shawn Olden, Union

2013: Jaylen Lowe, Owasso

2012: Kaleb Porter, East Central

2011: Tim Smallwood, Victory Chr.

2010: Tharone Chilton, BTW

2009: Will Bryant, Cascia Hall

2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2007: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2006: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2005: Daniel Johnson, Owasso

2004: Nolan “Bo” Richardson, Central

2003: Caleb Green, Memorial

2002: Levi Harris, B.T. Washington

2001: Aundrae Grayson, Rogers

2000: Greg Nash, Edison

1999: Ebi Ere, McLain; and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington

1998: Steve Geary and Kevin Ritter, Union

1997: Ryan Humphrey, BTW

1996: Ryan Humphrey, BTW

1995: R.W. McQuarters, BTW

1994: Brandon Loyd, Memorial

1993: Shea Seals, McLain; and Landis Williams, B.T. Washington

1992: Ray Poindexter, Sapulpa

1991: Jonnie Gendron, Kelley

1990: Clinton McDaniel, BTW

1989: Earl Jones, McLain

1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers

1987: Richard Dumas, BTW

1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1985: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1984: Arthur Thomas, BTW

1983: Archie Marshall, Edison

1982: Wayman Tisdale, BTW; and Steve Hale, Jenks

1981: William Tisdale, BTW

1980: Wayman Tisdale, BTW

1979: Danny Hightower, Owasso

1978: Lance Williams, Edison

1977: Marcus Peel, BTW

Coach of the Year

2020: Scott Bowman, Webster

2019: Conley Phipps II, BTW

2018: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow

2017: John Coons, Catoosa

2016: Kerwin Dees, Regent Prep

2015: Clay Martin, Jenks

2014: Mike Banfield, Mannford

2013: Mark Vancuren, Owasso

2012: Tim Bart, Bartlesville

2011: Eli K. Brown III, Central

2010: Tim Stewart, Claremore

2009: Michael Parish, Edison

2008: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington

2007: Rudy Garcia, Union

2006: Randy Upshaw, Mannford

2005: Danny Hightower, Owasso

2004: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow

2003: Will Reece, Metro Christian

2002: Rudy Garcia, Union

2001: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow

2000: Scott Padek, Jenks

1999: Tom Whillock, Sapulpa

1998: Rudy Garcia, Union; and Terry Scott, Central

1997: John Phillips, Broken Arrow

1996: Jeff Hogue, Metro Christian

1995: Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley

1994: Scott Padek, Jenks; and Jason Giddens, Glenpool

1993: Luther Pegues, McLain

1992: Terry Scott, Central

1991: Reg Wiens, Oologah

1990: Mike Bolton, McLain

1989: Bob Cleeland, Union

1988: Clifford Criddle, Rogers

1987: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jack Golden, East Central

1986: Nate Harris, BTW; and Mike Tameny, Collinsville

1985: Gary Hendrix, Mounds; and Mike O’Rourke, Memorial

1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Mike Bolton, McLain

1983: John Phillips, Edison

1982: Lonnie Spencer, Rogers

1981: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington

1980: Terry West, Memorial

1979: Henry Bias, Coweta

1978: Dub Raper, Owasso

1977: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington

