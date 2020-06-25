2020 All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive
A video presentation of the 2020 All World Awards debuts 7 p.m. Thursday at TulsaWorld.com and on Cox’s YurView Channel 3 in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. The ceremony, filmed at Bill Knight Ford and hosted by Tulsa World columnist Guerin Emig and Bill Knight, features the announcement of athlete of the year winners in 11 sports, interviews with some of the honorees, a salute to seniors whose seasons were cut short due to the cancellations caused by COVID-19 and a special message from Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett.
Tulsa World high school writers Barry Lewis and Mike Brown will host a Facebook Live pre-event show at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Facebook.com/TulsaWorld.
Follow both events live on Twitter with the hashtag #allworld2020.
COMING FRIDAY IN THE TULSA WORLD
A six-page special section honoring the 2020 All World Award winners, along with a special salute to nine seniors who didn’t get a chance to finish their high school career.
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR finalists
Journey
Armstead
Sand Springs, Sophomore
Hailey Grant
Claremore, Senior
Lexy Keys
Tahlequah
Sequoyah, Senior
Wyvette Mayberry
B.T. Washington, Senior
Temira Poindexter
Sapulpa,
Junior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR Finalists
Kavon
Key
Memorial,
Senior
Trey
Phipps
B.T. Washington, Senior
Anthony Pritchard
Webster,
Junior
Davon
Richardson
Sand Springs, Senior
Bryce
Thompson
B.T. Washington, Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR Finalists
Savannah Evans
Broken Arrow, Senior
Paige Knight
Owasso,
Senior
Celeste Wood
Hilldale,
Junior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists
Ella Eureste
Bishop Kelley, Sophomore
Payton Hinkle
Broken Arrow, Sophomore
Avery Mazzei
Jenks,
Sophomore
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists
Nate Gibson
Lincoln Christian, Senior
Caden Goss
Fort Gibson,
Junior
Spencer Hales
Bartlesville,
Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR Finalists
Beth Bayless
Regent Prep, Sophomore
Macy Blackburn
Broken Arrow, Senior
Jaxie Wakley
Victory Christian, Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists
Laney Fenton
Jenks,
Junior
Abbey Mink
Bishop Kelley, Junior
Sydney Perry
Bartlesville,
Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists
Austin Bick
Jenks,
Senior
Jack Callan
Bishop Kelley, Senior
Daniel Sibley
Union,
Junior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE WRESTLING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists
Cougar Andersen
Skiatook, Junior
Eli Griffin
Cascia Hall, Junior
Caleb Tanner
Collinsville, senior
TULSA TECH FANS OF THE YEAR
The 2019-20 winner will be announced Thursday night. All high schools in the Tulsa World coverage area were eligible. The winner was determined by fan voting at TulsaWorld.com.
Previous winners
2018-19: Sperry
2017-18: Holland Hall
2016-17: Broken Arrow
TULSA BONE & JOINT FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Finalists
Cole Dugger
Owasso,
Senior
Asher Link
Metro Christian, Senior
Sevion Morrison
Edison,
Senior
Chase Ricke
Lincoln Christian, Senior
Jack Wright
Regent Prep, Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR finalist
Price Allman
Metro Christian, Senior
Marcus Esparza
Sapulpa,
Senior
Connor Johnson
Lincoln Christian, Senior
Brennan Presley
Bixby,
Senior
Emaud Triplett
Owasso,
Junior