The 2020 All World Awards ceremony features the announcement of athlete of the year winners in 11 sports, interviews with some of the honorees, a salute to seniors whose seasons were cut short due to the cancellations caused by COVID-19 and a special message from Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett.

A special section honoring the 2020 All World Award winners, along with a special salute to nine seniors who didn't get a chance to finish their high school career.

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR finalists

Journey

Armstead

Sand Springs, Sophomore

Hailey Grant

Claremore, Senior

Lexy Keys

Tahlequah

Sequoyah, Senior

Wyvette Mayberry

B.T. Washington, Senior

Temira Poindexter

Sapulpa,

Junior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR Finalists

Kavon

Key

Memorial,

Senior

Trey

Phipps

B.T. Washington, Senior

Anthony Pritchard

Webster,

Junior

Davon

Richardson

Sand Springs, Senior

Bryce

Thompson

B.T. Washington, Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR Finalists

Savannah Evans

Broken Arrow, Senior

Paige Knight

Owasso,

Senior

Celeste Wood

Hilldale,

Junior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists

Ella Eureste

Bishop Kelley, Sophomore

Payton Hinkle

Broken Arrow, Sophomore

Avery Mazzei

Jenks,

Sophomore

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists

Nate Gibson

Lincoln Christian, Senior

Caden Goss

Fort Gibson,

Junior

Spencer Hales

Bartlesville,

Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR Finalists

Beth Bayless

Regent Prep, Sophomore

Macy Blackburn

Broken Arrow, Senior

Jaxie Wakley

Victory Christian, Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists

Laney Fenton

Jenks,

Junior

Abbey Mink

Bishop Kelley, Junior

Sydney Perry

Bartlesville,

Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists

Austin Bick

Jenks,

Senior

Jack Callan

Bishop Kelley, Senior

Daniel Sibley

Union,

Junior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE WRESTLING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Finalists

Cougar Andersen

Skiatook, Junior

Eli Griffin

Cascia Hall, Junior

Caleb Tanner

Collinsville, senior

TULSA TECH FANS OF THE YEAR

The 2019-20 winner will be announced Thursday night. All high schools in the Tulsa World coverage area were eligible. The winner was determined by fan voting at TulsaWorld.com.

Previous winners

2018-19: Sperry

2017-18: Holland Hall

2016-17: Broken Arrow

TULSA BONE & JOINT FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Finalists

Cole Dugger

Owasso,

Senior

Asher Link

Metro Christian, Senior

Sevion Morrison

Edison,

Senior

Chase Ricke

Lincoln Christian, Senior

Jack Wright

Regent Prep, Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR finalist

Price Allman

Metro Christian, Senior

Marcus Esparza

Sapulpa,

Senior

Connor Johnson

Lincoln Christian, Senior

Brennan Presley

Bixby,

Senior

Emaud Triplett

Owasso,

Junior