Bryce Thompson and Wyvette Mayberry gave Booker T. Washington a historic sweep of the basketball athlete of the year honors Thursday night during the fourth annual All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
It’s the first time that the World’s top basketball awards have been swept by players from the same school.
Thompson, a McDonald’s All-American and Kansas signee, helped the Hornets win the Class 6A state title in 2019 and they were ranked No. 1 this season going into the state tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson said he wanted to thank “my coaching staff, the players and also my dad (Rod). My dad has been there from the jump making sure I’m in the gym doing this, doing that. You’ve always got to thank your pops for putting the ball in your hand and who has gotten you on this journey.”
Mayberry, a Texas-Arlington signee, added to her family’s history of World award winners. Her father, Lee, was the World’s 1988 boys metro and co-state player of the year. Her sister Taleya was the World’s 2009 state player of the year and sister Kaylan was the World’s 2013 metro player of the year. Lee’s sister, Shannon, was the metro girls player of the year in 1986.
Some other award winners continued a strong family tradition of being honored by the World.
Bishop Kelley’s Jack Callan, an SMU signee, is a two-time All World winner, as he was named the Bill Knight Automotive Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year. Callan and older brother Patrick have been the World’s selection as the area’s top boys swimmer for five consecutive years.
Bixby’s Brennan Presley, an Oklahoma State signee, captured the Bill Knight Automotive Football Defensive Player of the Year — two years after his sister Brandee was the All World girls athlete of the year.
Presley said he was inspired by Bixby graduate Chris Harris, a three-time NFL Pro Bowl cornerback who was the All World Awards speaker in 2018.
“It’s very inspirational just to know that somebody from your school made it to where you want to make it to and has done the things that everybody ultimately wants to do in the NFL and college,” Presley said about Harris. “His presence always motivates everyone to do better and try to achieve the things he has achieved.”
Metro Christian quarterback Asher Link, an Air Force signee, won the Tulsa Bone & Joint Football Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Patriots to a 15-0 season and their first state football title.
The third time was the charm for Victory Christian’s Jaxie Wakley, who was named the area’s top volleyball player of the year for the first time after being an All World finalist the past two years. Wakley, an Oral Roberts signee, helped Victory win three consecutive state titles.
“It was just amazing. It’s one of the greatest feelings,” Wakley said of the three titles. “It still doesn’t feel real, it’s crazy. I’m so grateful to have had all the opportunities and the people around me who got me to where I am today, all the coaches and my family. It’s amazing.”
Collinsville’s Caleb Tanner, an Oklahoma signee, was selected the Bill Knight Automotive Wrestler of the Year over finalists Cougar Andersen of Skiatook and Eli Griffin of Cascia Hall. Andersen was the 2019 winner. Tanner had his first undefeated season and became the 39th four-time champion in state wrestling history.
Other athlete of the year winners were Broken Arrow’s Savannah Evans (softball) and Payton Hinkle (girls cross country), Jenks’ Laney Fenton (girls swimming) and Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss (boys cross country).
In the All World Awards’ biggest surprise, Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy, a non-OSSAA member with fewer than 50 students at the high school level, won the 2019-20 Tulsa Tech Fans of the Year voting.
“We’re really blessed to have a very family atmosphere,” ILCA athletic director Taylor Mueller said. “We have such a tight-knit group. We support each other and it’s a very exciting atmosphere when we’re all together.”
The 2020 All World Awards Show, which was a virtual ceremony this year instead of a banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was hosted by World columnist Guerin Emig and Bill Knight, and can be viewed online at TulsaWorld.com and also will be repeated on Cox Cable’s YurView Channel 3 in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
The ceremony also included Emig’s interview with Seattle Seahawks receiving leader Tyler Lockett, who empathized with the seniors who had their spring seasons canceled by the pandemic.
“During this pandemic it kind of teaches and shows you a lot of things,” Lockett said. “You really hurt for a lot of those seniors. If I was in that situation of course I would definitely feel devastated, but I would always have to know this is just a part of the story.”