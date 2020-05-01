All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Listed alphabetically, here are the five finalists for the 2020 All World Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Kavon Key
Memorial, senior
Averaged 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals for the Chargers, who were 22-4 and qualified for the Class 5A state tournament. Produced 24 points and 17 rebounds in a Tournament of Champions win over Okemah. Was the TofC’s top rebounder with 36 in three games and was on the all-tournament team. Had 24 points in a win over Coweta in a regional final. Made 5-of-6 treys and scored 21 points in a win over 5A No. 3 Midwest City Carl Albert. Led the Chargers with 75 3-pointers, shooting 48%. Ranks No. 4 on Memorial’s career list with 156 treys. Shot 80% on free throws. Helped Memorial win state titles in 2018 and ’19. Career totals: 81 games, 807 points, 438 rebounds, 157 assists, 92 steals.
College: Henderson State (signed)
Trey Phipps
B.T. Washington, senior
Also was a 2019 finalist. This season, averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals. Won the (Springfield, Missouri) Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions’ Father John Savage Award that honors competitiveness and spirit. Named to the (Tulsa) TofC all-tournament team with 58 points in three games. Was 6-of-9 on 3s with 21 points in a senior night win over Sand Springs. In 2019, selected the World’s Class 6A state tournament MVP and scored a career-high 42 in the title game. Played freshman season with Sapulpa. Career totals: 105 games, 1,776 points, 338 rebounds, 337 3-pointers, 268 assists, 215 steals. An All World third-team selection in 2018.
College: Oklahoma (signed)
Anthony Pritchard
Webster, junior
Named the Green Country Conference MVP. Averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.8 steals to help the Warriors qualify for the 4A state tournament and win the GCC title. Shot 54% on 2-pointers and 69% on free throws. Had a season-high 33 points in a win over Claremore. Produced 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a win against McLain. Scored 22 points and had seven rebounds in a win over Memorial in the Hoops Showcase at the BOK Center. Averaged 24 points in Webster’s first five playoff games, including 29 against Berryhill in a district matchup. Career totals: 82 games, 1,554 points, 368 rebounds, 349 assists, 18.9 scoring average.
College: Undecided
Davon Richardson
Sand Springs, senior
Led the Sandites to their second 6A state tournament berth in three years despite the loss of two of their top six players due to season-ending injuries. Before his arrival, Sand Springs had not qualified for a state tournament since 1963. Averaged 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. Shot 50% from the field and 71% on free throws. Had 28 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Bartlesville. Produced 18 points and 12 rebounds in an OT win over No. 1 Booker T. Washington. Averaged 22.3 points in his last three playoff games. Averaged 9 points on Central’s 2017 4A state qualifier. Career totals (Sand Springs): 76 games, 1,150 points, 631 rebounds, 203 assists, 158 steals, 74 blocks.
College: UCO (signed)
Bryce Thompson
B.T. Washington, senior
The McDonald’s All-American was selected as Gatorade’s state and Frontier Valley Conference player of the year in 2019 and ‘20. Averaged 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals. Scored 36 points in a win over Muskogee. Had 34 points in a win over St. Louis Christian and was named the game’s MVP in the nationally televised Norm Stewart Classic. In late February, scored 24 points against Sand Springs and 32 against Sapulpa to earn Bill Knight Player of the Week honors. Career totals: 109 games, 1,945 points, 429 rebounds, 334 assists, 263 3-pointers, 102 steals, 17.8 scoring average. Also a 2019 All World finalist and a 2018 third-team selection. Played on four state qualifiers and won a gold ball in 2019.
College: Kansas (signed)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Scott Bowman, Webster • Led the Warriors to a 23-5 record, their second Class 4A state tournament berth in three years and the Green Country title — their first conference championship since 1992. Webster posted its most wins since its 1966 state title team and best record since it was 22-3 in 1971. A 1990 Skiatook graduate, he graduated from Northeastern State after playing at Northeastern A&M and Oklahoma Wesleyan. Was a Skiatook assistant for two years before being named Webster’s coach in 2011. Has compiled a 134-120 record with three 4A state tournament and nine area berths in nine seasons. Before his arrival, Webster had not played in a state or area tournament since 2004.