BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Austin Bick

Jenks, Senior

An All World first team selection last year, Bick enjoyed another outstanding season, claiming the Class 6A East Regional and individual state championship in the 200-yard individual medley and placing second at each meet in the 500-yard freestyle. Those efforts helped the Trojans roll to their second straight team title and third in four years. He also anchored the victorious 200 medley relay and contributed to the second-place 400 freestyle relay. “It’s nice to have all that work that we put in finally pay off,” Bick said. “I know for me, it’s been hard to put in so much work and it just feels like you’re not getting enough out of it until the last meet of the season.” He’s committed to Washington University in St. Louis.

Jack Callan

Bishop Kelley, Senior

Last year’s All World swimmer of the year and a finalist in each of the two years before that, Callan enjoyed another outstanding season, once again winning every race he swam in. He won the Class 5A East Regional and state championships in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 free, setting state records in both (breaking marks held by his older brother Patrick). He also anchored the Comets’ winning 200 free and 400 free relays, which each established new state records, too, breaking Kelley’s own marks from 2018 — all while helping the Comets claim their second straight team state championship. “The individual records were awesome, it was something I was chasing, but nothing’s better than setting records with your teammates,” Callan said. “Those relay records, they mean the world to me.” He will swim at SMU next year.

Daniel Sibley

Union, Junior

After placing fourth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 free at 2019’s Class 6A state meet, Sibley took a major step forward this season, winning both events at the East Regional and then claiming the individual state championship in the 500 free and placing third in the 200 free. He also helped the Redskins’ 200 medley and 400 free relays finish third at state, as Union placed fourth in the team standings. Earlier in the season, Sibley set a new school record in the 100 butterfly. “Our focus this season has been to develop power and speed, concentrating on his turns and sprinting for relay performances,” Union coach Lynne Gorman said of Sibley. “We can always count on Daniel to perform his best.”

FIRST TEAM

200 Freestyle: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist

200 IM: Austin Bick, Jenks, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist

50 Freestyle: Gavin Sires, Stillwater, junior

100 Butterfly: Paul Hunt, Bishop Kelley, senior

100 Freestyle: Andrew Truong, Jenks, senior

500 Freestyle: Daniel Sibley, Union, junior. Swimmer of the Year finalist

100 Backstroke: Will Englehart, Bartlesville, senior

100 Breaststroke: Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union, sophomore

Coach of the Year

Diego Henao, Jenks • In his second year at the helm, Henao led the Trojans to their second straight dominant Class 6A state championship. He helped cultivate both superior depth and impressive high-end performance on a very close-knit team. He also led the Trojan girls to their first state title since 2010 and the state’s first boy-girl championship sweep since 2014.

SECOND TEAM

200 Freestyle: Jazz Widney, Jenks, junior

200 IM: Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, junior

50 Freestyle: Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, sophomore

100 Butterfly: Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, junior

100 Freestyle: Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, freshman

500 Freestyle: Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, junior

100 Backstroke: Grant Stucky, Jenks, junior

100 Breaststroke: Morne Wolmarans, Jenks, senior

Honorable Mention

Bartlesville: Nicholas Hales, Kyle Peterson

Bishop Kelley: River Kirkland

Bixby: Justin Gilliam

Edison: Riley Hoyt

Fort Gibson: Colin Martin, Joe Rollins, Dalton Ross

Jenks: Johnathon Keith, Marcos Mendoza, Mason Mink, Austin Sung

Regent Prep: Camp Bonds, Pruitt Durham

Union: Eric Uerling

Previous winners

Boys swimmer of the year

2019: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley

2018: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley

2017: Patrick Callan, Kelley

2016: Patrick Callan, Kelley

2015: Aaron Stanek, Bartlesville

2014: Kyle Ward, Bartlesville

2013: Colton Krause, Bartlesville

2012: Eastman Holloway, Union

2011: Jake Pearce, Jenks

2010: Jake Pearce, Jenks

2009: Nelson Head, Union

2008: Frank Radaelli, Jenks

2007: Titus Knight, Jenks

2006: Dylan Lynn, Union

Coach of the Year

(Boys and girls)

2019: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2018: Adina Meilner, Booker T. Washington (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2017: John Turner, Jenks

2016: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2015: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2014: Jeff Allen, Bartlesville (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2013: Connie Dean, Fort Gibson

2012: David Lynn, Union

2011: David Lynn, Union

2010: John Turner, Jenks

2009: Monika Meadows, Bixby

2008: John Turner, Jenks

2007: John Turner, Jenks

2006: John Turner, Jenks; and David Lynn, Union

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.

