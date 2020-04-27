All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive
BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Austin Bick
Jenks, Senior
An All World first team selection last year, Bick enjoyed another outstanding season, claiming the Class 6A East Regional and individual state championship in the 200-yard individual medley and placing second at each meet in the 500-yard freestyle. Those efforts helped the Trojans roll to their second straight team title and third in four years. He also anchored the victorious 200 medley relay and contributed to the second-place 400 freestyle relay. “It’s nice to have all that work that we put in finally pay off,” Bick said. “I know for me, it’s been hard to put in so much work and it just feels like you’re not getting enough out of it until the last meet of the season.” He’s committed to Washington University in St. Louis.
Jack Callan
Bishop Kelley, Senior
Last year’s All World swimmer of the year and a finalist in each of the two years before that, Callan enjoyed another outstanding season, once again winning every race he swam in. He won the Class 5A East Regional and state championships in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 free, setting state records in both (breaking marks held by his older brother Patrick). He also anchored the Comets’ winning 200 free and 400 free relays, which each established new state records, too, breaking Kelley’s own marks from 2018 — all while helping the Comets claim their second straight team state championship. “The individual records were awesome, it was something I was chasing, but nothing’s better than setting records with your teammates,” Callan said. “Those relay records, they mean the world to me.” He will swim at SMU next year.
Daniel Sibley
Union, Junior
After placing fourth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 free at 2019’s Class 6A state meet, Sibley took a major step forward this season, winning both events at the East Regional and then claiming the individual state championship in the 500 free and placing third in the 200 free. He also helped the Redskins’ 200 medley and 400 free relays finish third at state, as Union placed fourth in the team standings. Earlier in the season, Sibley set a new school record in the 100 butterfly. “Our focus this season has been to develop power and speed, concentrating on his turns and sprinting for relay performances,” Union coach Lynne Gorman said of Sibley. “We can always count on Daniel to perform his best.”
FIRST TEAM
200 Freestyle: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist
200 IM: Austin Bick, Jenks, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist
50 Freestyle: Gavin Sires, Stillwater, junior
100 Butterfly: Paul Hunt, Bishop Kelley, senior
100 Freestyle: Andrew Truong, Jenks, senior
500 Freestyle: Daniel Sibley, Union, junior. Swimmer of the Year finalist
100 Backstroke: Will Englehart, Bartlesville, senior
100 Breaststroke: Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union, sophomore
Coach of the Year
Diego Henao, Jenks • In his second year at the helm, Henao led the Trojans to their second straight dominant Class 6A state championship. He helped cultivate both superior depth and impressive high-end performance on a very close-knit team. He also led the Trojan girls to their first state title since 2010 and the state’s first boy-girl championship sweep since 2014.
SECOND TEAM
200 Freestyle: Jazz Widney, Jenks, junior
200 IM: Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, junior
50 Freestyle: Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, sophomore
100 Butterfly: Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, junior
100 Freestyle: Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, freshman
500 Freestyle: Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, junior
100 Backstroke: Grant Stucky, Jenks, junior
100 Breaststroke: Morne Wolmarans, Jenks, senior
Honorable Mention
Bartlesville: Nicholas Hales, Kyle Peterson
Bishop Kelley: River Kirkland
Bixby: Justin Gilliam
Edison: Riley Hoyt
Fort Gibson: Colin Martin, Joe Rollins, Dalton Ross
Jenks: Johnathon Keith, Marcos Mendoza, Mason Mink, Austin Sung
Regent Prep: Camp Bonds, Pruitt Durham
Union: Eric Uerling
Previous winners
Boys swimmer of the year
2019: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley
2018: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley
2017: Patrick Callan, Kelley
2016: Patrick Callan, Kelley
2015: Aaron Stanek, Bartlesville
2014: Kyle Ward, Bartlesville
2013: Colton Krause, Bartlesville
2012: Eastman Holloway, Union
2011: Jake Pearce, Jenks
2010: Jake Pearce, Jenks
2009: Nelson Head, Union
2008: Frank Radaelli, Jenks
2007: Titus Knight, Jenks
2006: Dylan Lynn, Union
Coach of the Year
(Boys and girls)
2019: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)
2018: Adina Meilner, Booker T. Washington (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)
2017: John Turner, Jenks
2016: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville
2015: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville
2014: Jeff Allen, Bartlesville (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)
2013: Connie Dean, Fort Gibson
2012: David Lynn, Union
2011: David Lynn, Union
2010: John Turner, Jenks
2009: Monika Meadows, Bixby
2008: John Turner, Jenks
2007: John Turner, Jenks
2006: John Turner, Jenks; and David Lynn, Union
