Bartleville’s Sydney Perry celebrates winning the 50-yard freestyle at the Class 6A state championships in February. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Bishop Kelley’s Abbey Mink won three gold medals, two individual, at the Class 5A state swim meet on Feb. 22. COURTESY
Jenks’ Laney Fenton won the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 6A state championships in February. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Laney Fenton
Jenks, Junior
After placing fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s Class 6A state meet, where the Trojans fell 22 points short of champion Bartlesville, Fenton came back with an even better performance this year. She won the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, and also anchored winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, helping Jenks claim its first girls state title since 2010. “I set the bar high for getting all four golds,” Fenton said. “Since last year when we lost by like 20 points, it feels really good to finally win. It’s been a great season.”
Abbey Mink
Bishop Kelley, Junior
One year after placing second in the 100 freestyle and ninth in the 100 backstroke at the Class 5A state meet while still working her way back from a knee surgery, Mink switched events this season and enjoyed even more success. She won the 200 and 500 free state championships, slicing 11 and 27 seconds, respectively, off her preliminary times. She also anchored the Comets’ winning 200 free relay (the school’s first state-winning relay) and contributed to their 200 medley relay that placed second, helping the small squad place sixth as a team. “The race that I am the very most proud of that entire meet was the 200 freestyle relay,” Mink said. “It’s the first time in Bishop Kelley history that the girls team has won gold in a relay at state, and we set the school record, one time the first day and then broke it again the second day.”
Sydney Perry
Bartlesville, Senior
Following three years on a juggernaut state championship team, Perry had to adjust to leading a small, six-person squad this season. But she continued to shine brightly, winning every race in which she swam and claiming individual Class 6A east regional and state championships in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She helped the Bruins, who had won five state titles in a row, place a solid fifth this year. “I’m still trying to go out there and win and be competitive,” Perry said of her mindset this season. “Team-wise, we’re just trying to show everyone that we’re still here and we can still make an impact.”