Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 1000 PM CDT. * AT 655 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... JENKS... GLENPOOL... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... LIBERTY... LEONARD... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 219 AND 226. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR