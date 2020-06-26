BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Wyvette Mayberry
Booker T. Washington, Senior
Smooth and versatile, Mayberry is the fourth daughter of former NBA guard Lee Mayberry to shine at the high school level. She was part of an Arkansas state championship team as a freshman and a state runner-up team as a sophomore. Mayberry, who signed with Texas-Arlington, returned home to lead the Hornets in scoring in her final two seasons.
Other finalists
Journey Armstead
Sand Springs, Sophomore
Hailey Grant
Claremore, Senior
Lexy Keys
Tahlequah Sequoyah, Senior
Temira Poindexter
Sapulpa, Junior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bryce Thompson
Booker T. Washington, Senior
The McDonald’s All-American was selected as Gatorade’s state player of the year in 2019 and ‘20. He averaged 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals. For his career, the Kansas signee had 1,945 points, 429 rebounds, 334 assists, 263 3-pointers, 102 steals and a 17.8 scoring average. He was a 2019 All World finalist.
Other finalists
Kavon Key
Memorial, Senior
Trey Phipps
Booker T. Washington, Senior
Anthony Pritchard
Webster, Junior
Davon Richardson
Sand Springs, Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Savannah Evans
Broken Arrow, Senior
The Tigers were one of the best teams in Class 6A this season, and Evans was a key piece in Broken Arrow’s success. The 5-foot-11 pitcher was dominant, posting a 19-1 record with a 1.11 earned run average. She had five shutouts and two one-hitters along the way, with 90 strikeouts and only 17 earned runs allowed in 108⅓ innings. On offense, she slugged .848 along with a .532 on-base percentage.
Other finalists
Paige Knight
Owasso, Senior
Celeste Wood
Hilldale, Junior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Payton Hinkle
Broken Arrow, Sophomore
Only three seconds kept Hinkle from a state championship her freshman season, but she atoned for that in 2019 with a dominant performance en route to the Class 6A title. That came a week after she cruised to a regional championship. Both postseason races were the culmination of a stellar regular season, where Hinkle won a Frontier Conference title, and the Broken Arrow and Tahlequah meets.
Other finalists
Ella Eureste
Bishop Kelley, Sophomore
Avery Mazzei
Jenks, Sophomore
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Caden Goss
Fort Gibson, Junior
Making a jump from his sophomore season to junior year, Goss racked up numerous victories in 2019. Goss topped the field at the Tahlequah and Kiefer meets, and he also became a three-time Verdigris Valley Conference champion. All of those results led to a stellar postseason, where Goss won regional and state championships in Class 4A.
Other finalists
Nate Gibson
Lincoln Christian, Senior
Spencer Hales
Bartlesville, Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jaxie Wakley
Victory Christian, Senior
The Conquerors’ front line was a force, and once again it was Wakley as the main enforcer. The Oral Roberts signee led Victory Christian in kills (511), hitting percentage (.325), blocks (89) and digs (342) while guiding the Conquerors to their third straight state title. Victory Christian finished the season 34-2.
Other finalists
Beth Bayless
Regent Prep, Sophomore
Macy Blackburn
Broken Arrow, Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Laney Fenton
Jenks, Junior
After placing fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s Class 6A state meet, Fenton came back with an even better performance this year. She won the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, and also anchored winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, helping Jenks claim its first girls state title since 2010.
Other finalists
Abbey Mink
Bishop Kelley, Junior
Sydney Perry
Bartlesville, Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Jack Callan
Bishop Kelley, Senior
Last year’s All World swimmer of the year and a finalist the two years before that, Callan enjoyed another outstanding season, winning every race in which he swam. He won the Class 5A east regional and state titles in the 200 and 500 freestyle, setting state records in both (breaking his brother Patrick’s marks). He also anchored the 200 free and 400 free relays, helping the Comets claim their second straight team state championship.
Other finalists
Austin Bick
Jenks, Senior
Daniel Sibley
Union, Junior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE WRESTLING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Caleb Tanner
Collinsville, senior
Tanner finished his high school career as Oklahoma’s 39th four-time state champion, also becoming only the third from Collinsville to accomplish the feat. The difference in Tanner’s senior campaign at 132 pounds was the first undefeated season of his career at 24-0. Next, Tanner will wrestle for the University of Oklahoma.
Other finalists
Cougar Andersen
Skiatook, Junior
Eli Griffin
Cascia Hall, Junior
TULSA TECH FANS OF THE YEAR
Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy
The school, located in Broken Arrow, won a vote conducted at TulsaWorld.com. The Crusaders were 6-4 during the 2019 football season.
Previous winners
2019: Sperry
2018: Holland Hall
2017: Broken Arrow
TULSA BONE & JOINT FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Asher Link
Metro Christian, Senior
As a quarterback, Link accounted for 5,394 yards and 73 touchdowns. He completed 229-of-342 passes for 4,044 yards and 52 TDs, and had 142 rushes for 1,350 yards and 21 TDs. Used in special situations in the secondary, he had 10 tackles and picked off three passes. In the 2A state final, he accounted for 406 yards and six TDs in a 42-34 win over Vian. For his career, Link was 614-of-943 passing for 9,425 yards and 94 TDs, along with 2,015 rushing yards and 37 TDs.
Other finalists
Cole Dugger
Owasso, Senior
Sevion Morrison
Edison, Senior
Chase Ricke
Lincoln Christian, Senior
Jack Wright
Regent Prep, Senior
BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brennan Presley
Bixby, Senior
Besides being one of the state’s top receivers, the Oklahoma State signee also was a defensive dynamo with seven interceptions, including two returned for TDs. On offense, he had 98 receptions for 1,515 yards and 24 TDs. In a 40-36 win over Stillwater in the state final, he had 16 catches for 119 yards and a TD, nine rushes for 43 yards, two tackles plus a pass breakup, a 39-yard free kick return and a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD. For his career, he had 16 interceptions, 96 tackles, 232 catches for 3,448 yards and 52 overall TDs.
Other finalists
Price Allman
Metro Christian, Senior
Marcus Esparza
Sapulpa, Senior
Connor Johnson
Lincoln Christian, Senior
Emaud Triplett
Owasso, Junior