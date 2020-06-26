Immanuel Lutheran

TULSA TECH FANS OF THE YEAR Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy, located in Broken Arrow, is one of the candidates for Tulsa Tech Fans of the Year as part of the 2020 All World Awards.

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Wyvette Mayberry

Booker T. Washington, Senior

Smooth and versatile, Mayberry is the fourth daughter of former NBA guard Lee Mayberry to shine at the high school level. She was part of an Arkansas state championship team as a freshman and a state runner-up team as a sophomore. Mayberry, who signed with Texas-Arlington, returned home to lead the Hornets in scoring in her final two seasons.

Other finalists

Journey Armstead

Sand Springs, Sophomore

Hailey Grant

Claremore, Senior

Lexy Keys

Tahlequah Sequoyah, Senior

Temira Poindexter

Sapulpa, Junior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bryce Thompson

Booker T. Washington, Senior

The McDonald’s All-American was selected as Gatorade’s state player of the year in 2019 and ‘20. He averaged 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals. For his career, the Kansas signee had 1,945 points, 429 rebounds, 334 assists, 263 3-pointers, 102 steals and a 17.8 scoring average. He was a 2019 All World finalist.

Other finalists

Kavon Key

Memorial, Senior

Trey Phipps

Booker T. Washington, Senior

Anthony Pritchard

Webster, Junior

Davon Richardson

Sand Springs, Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Savannah Evans

Broken Arrow, Senior

The Tigers were one of the best teams in Class 6A this season, and Evans was a key piece in Broken Arrow’s success. The 5-foot-11 pitcher was dominant, posting a 19-1 record with a 1.11 earned run average. She had five shutouts and two one-hitters along the way, with 90 strikeouts and only 17 earned runs allowed in 108⅓ innings. On offense, she slugged .848 along with a .532 on-base percentage.

Other finalists

Paige Knight

Owasso, Senior

Celeste Wood

Hilldale, Junior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Payton Hinkle

Broken Arrow, Sophomore

Only three seconds kept Hinkle from a state championship her freshman season, but she atoned for that in 2019 with a dominant performance en route to the Class 6A title. That came a week after she cruised to a regional championship. Both postseason races were the culmination of a stellar regular season, where Hinkle won a Frontier Conference title, and the Broken Arrow and Tahlequah meets.

Other finalists

Ella Eureste

Bishop Kelley, Sophomore

Avery Mazzei

Jenks, Sophomore

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Caden Goss

Fort Gibson, Junior

Making a jump from his sophomore season to junior year, Goss racked up numerous victories in 2019. Goss topped the field at the Tahlequah and Kiefer meets, and he also became a three-time Verdigris Valley Conference champion. All of those results led to a stellar postseason, where Goss won regional and state championships in Class 4A.

Other finalists

Nate Gibson

Lincoln Christian, Senior

Spencer Hales

Bartlesville, Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jaxie Wakley

Victory Christian, Senior

The Conquerors’ front line was a force, and once again it was Wakley as the main enforcer. The Oral Roberts signee led Victory Christian in kills (511), hitting percentage (.325), blocks (89) and digs (342) while guiding the Conquerors to their third straight state title. Victory Christian finished the season 34-2.

Other finalists

Beth Bayless

Regent Prep, Sophomore

Macy Blackburn

Broken Arrow, Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE GIRLS SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Laney Fenton

Jenks, Junior

After placing fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s Class 6A state meet, Fenton came back with an even better performance this year. She won the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, and also anchored winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, helping Jenks claim its first girls state title since 2010.

Other finalists

Abbey Mink

Bishop Kelley, Junior

Sydney Perry

Bartlesville, Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE BOYS SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Jack Callan

Bishop Kelley, Senior

Last year’s All World swimmer of the year and a finalist the two years before that, Callan enjoyed another outstanding season, winning every race in which he swam. He won the Class 5A east regional and state titles in the 200 and 500 freestyle, setting state records in both (breaking his brother Patrick’s marks). He also anchored the 200 free and 400 free relays, helping the Comets claim their second straight team state championship.

Other finalists

Austin Bick

Jenks, Senior

Daniel Sibley

Union, Junior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE WRESTLING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Caleb Tanner

Collinsville, senior

Tanner finished his high school career as Oklahoma’s 39th four-time state champion, also becoming only the third from Collinsville to accomplish the feat. The difference in Tanner’s senior campaign at 132 pounds was the first undefeated season of his career at 24-0. Next, Tanner will wrestle for the University of Oklahoma.

Other finalists

Cougar Andersen

Skiatook, Junior

Eli Griffin

Cascia Hall, Junior

TULSA TECH FANS OF THE YEAR

Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy

The school, located in Broken Arrow, won a vote conducted at TulsaWorld.com. The Crusaders were 6-4 during the 2019 football season.

Previous winners

2019: Sperry

2018: Holland Hall

2017: Broken Arrow

TULSA BONE & JOINT FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Asher Link

Metro Christian, Senior

As a quarterback, Link accounted for 5,394 yards and 73 touchdowns. He completed 229-of-342 passes for 4,044 yards and 52 TDs, and had 142 rushes for 1,350 yards and 21 TDs. Used in special situations in the secondary, he had 10 tackles and picked off three passes. In the 2A state final, he accounted for 406 yards and six TDs in a 42-34 win over Vian. For his career, Link was 614-of-943 passing for 9,425 yards and 94 TDs, along with 2,015 rushing yards and 37 TDs.

Other finalists

Cole Dugger

Owasso, Senior

Sevion Morrison

Edison, Senior

Chase Ricke

Lincoln Christian, Senior

Jack Wright

Regent Prep, Senior

BILL KNIGHT AUTOMOTIVE FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brennan Presley

Bixby, Senior

Besides being one of the state’s top receivers, the Oklahoma State signee also was a defensive dynamo with seven interceptions, including two returned for TDs. On offense, he had 98 receptions for 1,515 yards and 24 TDs. In a 40-36 win over Stillwater in the state final, he had 16 catches for 119 yards and a TD, nine rushes for 43 yards, two tackles plus a pass breakup, a 39-yard free kick return and a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD. For his career, he had 16 interceptions, 96 tackles, 232 catches for 3,448 yards and 52 overall TDs.

Other finalists

Price Allman

Metro Christian, Senior

Marcus Esparza

Sapulpa, Senior

Connor Johnson

Lincoln Christian, Senior

Emaud Triplett

Owasso, Junior