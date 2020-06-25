When COVID-19 stopped the sports world, it was a shock to fans and athletes everywhere.
But no group was more impacted by the loss of competition than high school seniors who participate in spring sports.
For those in baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track, the sudden cancellation meant no senior night festivities, no state championships and no lasting memories of one final season.
For some, it meant an abrupt end to a sports career.
Below we offer a final salute to nine spring sports seniors from the Class of 2020.
Ashley Barber, Union
Girls tennis
Ashley Barber, after winning the Class 6A state No. 2 doubles title last year with another partner, was excited about teaming up with her twin, Emily, in No. 1 doubles this year. But after three tournaments, their season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was fun and when it ended I was really disappointed. Our team had really worked hard,” she said.
The Barbers, however, achieved the rare feat of sisters being selected to the same Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team. During the shutdown, they have taken up kayaking before they go their separate ways in the fall — Ashley to Oklahoma State and Emily to the Marine Corps. Ashley plans to study architecture or interior design and play club or intramural tennis at OSU.
Makai Blades, Glenpool
Boys track and field
Makai Blades said the coronavirus shutdown “made everybody crazy.” The Glenpool runner spent much of his time working out in a friend’s gym, “trying to stay focused and keep my mind off everything else.”
Blades had unfinished business in his senior track season but wasn’t able to finish after the pandemic struck. He wanted to sweep the sprint races in the Class 5A state meet after winning last year’s 100-meter title and finishing second by an eyelash in the 200 to Carl Albert’s Dadrion Taylor, now a Texas Tech football player. Blades ran faster than Taylor in the prelims, but got a slow start out of the blocks in the final, and “never could catch up,” he said.
He’s now preparing to run at Pittsburg (Kansas) State.
Will Edwards, Jenks
Boys soccer
With the state basketball tournament getting canceled, Will Edwards assumed what was coming next and told his Jenks soccer teammates the March 12 match they were about to play would probably be his last because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“I definitely tried to play with a smile on my face the whole night and just kind of take it all in one last time,” Edwards said.
Edwards, who had career totals of 40 goals and 27 assists, became a two-time winner of the Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Soccer Player of the Year award.
Even though his high school career abruptly ended, Edwards’ soccer career will continue at the University of Tulsa.
“I’m super fortunate to be able to have that opportunity, but I’m gonna miss playing with my high school boys,” Edwards said.
Mika Ramos, Bishop Kelley
Girls golf
Three years after winning the Class 5A state title and being an All World finalist, Mika Ramos was looking ahead for an opportunity at a second championship and was “disappointed” when the season was canceled.
Ramos, a University of Central Oklahoma signee who finished third at state last season, has spent the shutdown time preparing for her collegiate career.
She had a makeshift practice area in her backyard that has “helped a lot with my short game.” Ramos also has enjoyed spending more time with her family before college than she would have otherwise.
At UCO, she plans to major in psychology for pre-med courses. Ramos is preparing for a medical career in which she would be a pediatrics and neonatal specialist.
JP Roller, Regent Prep
Boys golf
Regent Prep hadn’t played a 2020 golf tournament when the coronavirus struck in March.
And JP Roller said winning the Oklahoma Golf Association Junior Boys Championship in Edmond on June 4 wasn’t total compensation for missing his final high school season.
“Team golf is way different and way more fun,” he said.
Roller, Grant Benjamin, Karsten Sanders, Braden Gilbert and Evan Robinson had hoped to compete for the school’s third consecutive state team title, and Roller missed a shot at a second individual crown. He was Class 2A medalist as a sophomore.
But the shutdown wasn’t a total loss for Roller, who reports in August to Texas Tech, where he’ll play for the Red Raiders.
“I had a lot of good quality family time and got to be with friends,” he said.
Bailey Tilley, Jenks
Girls track and field
Jenks track standout Bailey Tilley, who will continue her athletic career at the University of Oklahoma, said she sympathizes with teammates who lost their senior season and won’t be able to compete at the next level.
“I also play rugby and for some of my friends, it was their last year to play, so we mourned together,” she said.
Tilley won the Class 6A state discus title in 2019 and set an Oklahoma high school record in the hammer throw, an NCAA/Olympic event not sanctioned by Oklahoma and most other state high school associations.
During the layoff, she practiced her events when she could, taught at Larry Miller Swim School and helped move her parents into a new home on Lake Keystone.
“Honestly,” she said, “moving furniture is like a second workout.”
Madison Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
Girls soccer
Madison Tokarchik had three goals and five assists in five games this spring before her high school soccer career was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bishop Kelley standout was named the Gatorade Oklahoma Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Tokarchik, who had career totals of 34 goals and 47 assists, still trains every chance she gets since she still has a college career at the University of Tulsa ahead of her.
“For a while it was a little tough just not getting to play with those people that I’ve been playing with for four years, but at least I had something to look forward to — that I still have a couple of more years to play,” Tokarchik said.
Nate Wohlgemuth, Owasso
Baseball
Owasso right-hander Nate Wohlgemuth stayed sharp during the canceled baseball season by throwing bullpens with his former Rams catcher, Trevor Martin. Wohlgemuth helped pitch the Rams into the state tournament in his first three varsity seasons, but the pandemic wiped out his last chance to win at least one championship ring.
“That was the worst part,” he said, “not being able to prove we were still top dogs in Oklahoma.”
Wohlgemuth, who made history as an eighth-grader by throwing 90 mph in the Perfect Game U13 World Series, went 2-0 with 21 strikeouts in his only 2020 action. Over four varsity seasons, he was 19-4 with a 2.13 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 127⅔ innings.
He went unchosen in the shortened 2020 MLB draft and plans to continue his career at the University of Arkansas.
Conner Wood, Cascia Hall
Boys tennis
Conner Wood was looking forward to teaming up with friend Logan De Los Santos for a run at a state title after finishing as a runner-up with another partner in Class 5A No. 2 doubles last season.
Wood and De Los Santos, both All-State selections, were off to a good start, including a rally from a 1-5 deficit for a 7-6 win in a doubles match against NOAH on March 12 just before the spring season was canceled.
“We got a little taste of what this year could have been,” Wood said. “It was hard to believe it was over. We had three sophomores and a freshman on the team. They will be special and next year I’ll be cheering them on.”
Wood plans to major in financial engineering at Washington University (St. Louis), where he will try out for the tennis team.