Wrestler of the Year finalists
Cougar Andersen
Skiatook, junior
Andersen claimed his third consecutive Class 5A state title while also completing his second undefeated season in a row at 33-0. He accomplished the feat after bumping up from 152 pounds to 160 for his junior campaign. Andersen’s career record is now 114-3, having not lost since his freshman season. “He and Josh (Taylor) are my first three-time going for their fourth state title that I have ever coached,” Skiatook coach Jake Parker said. “I’m proud to coach them. He’s the kind of kid that you want to be around because of his work ethic and positive attitude.”
Eli Griffin
Cascia Hall, junior
Griffin had only one blemish on his record while winning his third straight Class 4A state title. He won his first two championships at 106 pounds, but moving up a weight to 113 didn’t deter Griffin any in 2020, as he posted a 44-1 record — with 43 of those being bonus-point victories. His only loss was to Allen, Texas’ Braxton Brown, who was ranked fourth in the country at 113 pounds. “Eli was not only dominant on the mat, but he also really stepped up as a leader of our team, taking it upon himself to help prepare his young teammates to compete at the high school level. He regularly drilled with freshmen, helping them fine-tune their skills and techniques, as well as offering advice on the mental aspect of wrestling at a high level,” said Mike Griffin, Eli’s father and a Cascia Hall assistant wrestling coach.
Caleb Tanner
Collinsville, senior
Tanner finished his high school career as Oklahoma’s 39th four-time state champion, also becoming only the third from Collinsville to accomplish the feat. The difference in Tanner’s senior campaign at 132 pounds was the first undefeated season of his career at 24-0. Next, Tanner will wrestle for the University of Oklahoma. “It’s been an honor to be a part of Caleb’s journey to becoming a four-time wrestling state champion,” Collinsville coach Weston Harding said. “I’m proud of him and all his accomplishments. Hard work pays off. I can’t wait to watch him wrestle in an OU singlet.”
