OKLAHOMA CITY — The Thunder wrapped up its preseason Wednesday and awaits an opening night matchup against Utah on Oct. 23.
Plenty happened in the Thunder’s four preseason games that needs more analysis (Devon Hall’s shooting, Mike Muscala’s minutes, the three-guard lineups), but this is what we learned:
Bazley is a rotation player
Any doubts about Darius Bazley’s ability to help the Thunder have been quickly erased through four preseason games. The 19-year-old forward has a combination of athletic ability, playmaking and creativity the Thunder simply doesn’t possess in another player of his size or position.
Bazley will have his defensive struggles as rookies do, but he has shown better awareness than you’d expect for a teenager who hasn’t played competitive basketball in a year. His shot needs work (4-of-14 from 3-point range), but Bazley has also shown the ability to use his wingspan at 6-foot-9 and his off hand to score floaters over the top of defenders. Besides the Thunder’s lopsided loss to Dallas without Chris Paul or Steven Adams, Bazley has been a net positive per 100 possessions.
Like Terrance Ferguson and Domantas Sabonis before him, Bazley is going to be a rotation player as a rookie. Bazley will get the chance to show more when the trade arrives that the Thunder wants for Danilo Gallinari, whose offense was outstanding in preseason.
Roberson isn’t ready
Billy Donovan sounded like a broken record after a week of preseason camp, but the Thunder coach is approaching Andre Roberson the same as the team’s medical staff: day-by-day without officially calling it day-by-day.
After pushing himself in his first go-round at rehabbing the torn patellar tendon in his left knee (and experiencing two setbacks as a result), Roberson is taking his time. While Roberson came into camp participating in five-on-five scrimmages, the last week has been one where the Thunder has proceeded with caution after Roberson has experienced soreness and is still working on his conditioning.
Donovan’s message is the same: Going from a year and a half out of competitive ball to a full preseason camp is an adjustment. Donovan said the Thunder hasn’t discussed starting Roberson with the G League Oklahoma City Blue. It would be unfair to throw Roberson into any games until he can practice consistency against contact, which he hasn’t done since the first week of preseason camp.
Adams key to offense
Sure, it was the lanky Bruno Caboclo hanging onto Adams, but how Adams dispatched his defender that was the impressive part.
In Wednesday’s preseason finale, Adams held off Caboclo with one arm, snagged the rebound with the other and immediately powered up for a dunk.
With Russell Westbrook and Paul George gone, Adams has become more important to the Thunder offense. The play was one of three dunks in that game for Adams, who has expertly balanced his own scoring with additional ballhandling duties this preseason in under 23 minutes a game.
Maybe the biggest indication of Adams’ impact was the game he didn’t play — Dallas’s 37-point demolition of the Thunder where the Mavericks outrebounded OKC 66-39. Even without Paul on Wednesday against Memphis, the Thunder’s offense looked more decisive and less panicked with Adams on the floor.
Shai’s a scorer
It was a comment that could have easily been glossed over in a pregame scrum, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when asked about free throws gave a glimpse into what he wants to accomplish.
“One of the things a lot of the great scorers in the league do is get to the free-throw line,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the Thunder’s win against the New Zealand Breakers.
The free throws are a given, and Gilgeous-Alexander will need to make a living there to help the Thunder’s poor foul shooting improve. The key words Gilgeous-Alexander used are “great scorers,” and he has a chance to be one with the Thunder.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s first season in the NBA was spent with Lou Williams and now-Thunder teammate Danilo Gallinari. He picked up techniques and nuances, particularly each player’s ability to use pump fakes and hesitation moves, and showed them off this preseason to lead the Thunder in scoring (18.8 points per game).
Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t perfect. He didn’t shoot the 3 well on an increased volume of attempts, drifted in and out defensively and at times overdribbled into turnovers or off-balance shots. But his close to the preseason — a barrage of 10 consecutive points against the Grizzlies on varied offensive moves like scoop shots, floaters and pull-up jump shots — showed that Gilgeous-Alexander can carry some of the Thunder’s scoring load and is a capable individual shot creator.