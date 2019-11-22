On an evening where conditions were not ideal for the passing game, Nate Anderson and Rejoice Christian were able to find plenty of success on the ground.
Anderson ran for 216 yards and five touchdowns and quarterback Riley Walker tallied 102 yards and two more scores on the ground. The No. 2-ranked Eagles scored 41 unanswered points to start the second half and pulled away from Wewoka for a 62-18 win Friday night at a soggy Rejoice Stadium.
The Eagles tallied 405 rushing yards and scored each of their nine touchdowns on the ground. A 34-point third quarter gave Rejoice a 55-12 lead. Walker scored on runs of 2 and 34 yards and Anderson found the endzone from 30 and 15 yards out during the flurry.
Hunter Jennings added touchdowns from 3 and 18 yards out as Rejoice (12-0) scored on its first six possessions of the second half.
Wewoka (8-4) put an early scare into Rejoice as Aaron Hamilton scored on a 13-yard run to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter. It marked the first time the Eagles had trailed all season.
Quarterback Kobey Stephens led Wewoka with 127 rushing yards on 23 carries, including on 13-yard scoring scamper on 4th and 12 late in the second quarter that pulled the Tigers to within 21-12 at halftime.
Rejoice made key stops on defense and special teams to help ignite its third quarter explosion. Duke Curtis stopped Hamilton for a 4-yard loss on a fake punt attempt after Wewoka went three-and-out on its first second half series. Anderson ended the next drive with an interception at the Tiger 34, which led to Walker’s second score. Caden Ward and Eli Alwert had fumble recoveries that led to touchdowns as well.
Walker completed 7-of-16 passes for 49 yards.