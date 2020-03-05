Dear Dr. Fox: I want to thank you for writing about electropollution.
I wrote to you a few years back about my distress from hearing a humming noise all the time. It drove me crazy and sometimes seemed to upset my dog. I called the power company, thinking it must have been something in the wiring. They checked my home, and reported finding nothing unusual.
Then I went on the internet and found other people complaining about the hum, and feeling more tense and experiencing prickling sensations all over. So I felt less crazy, but still had no answer until reading your column about electropollution. — J.P., Miami, Florida
Dear J.P.: I am sorry that I was not able to help you until now with finding a reason for your auditory distress, most likely from cellphone towers near you.
Many people who are electrosensitive suffer from tinnitus, headaches, loss of concentration and even loss of memory. Wireless technology may connect us in one way, but it is disconnecting and harming us — and other life on this planet — in many other detrimental ways, about which we are just beginning to learn. We are learning from electrosensitive individuals like you, as well as from insect species (especially bees) and birds, which are disappearing from one community to the next as wireless technology spreads into our homes, hospitals, schools and workplaces.
I may sound like an alarmist, but I am only sounding this alarm after having read many scientific studies of the harmful consequences of nonionizing radiation and electromagnetic fields generated by wireless technologies. I will post more factual information in a future column, and have posted a provisional review about electropollution on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).
Good news in Maryland for puppes and kittens: A federal judge has upheld Maryland’s ban on pet stores selling puppies and kittens, which went into effect Jan. 1, and which was protested by store owners and commercial breeders. This is a victory for these animals and for animal rights advocates.
California had been the first state to ban such sales. Several municipalities across the country are initiating similar prohibitions. Opposition also comes from the agricultural sector, which fears such bans make them vulnerable to legislation that could outlaw cruel and polluting factory farms and feedlots.
