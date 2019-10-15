Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.