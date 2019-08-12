Fans can catch a sneak peek of the 2019 version of Owasso football Friday at the annual Meet the Rams event.
Bill Blankenship’s squad, which returns a large core of players from last season, will conclude the evening with an intra-squad varsity scrimmage inside Owasso Stadium. The festivities are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Ram 8th grade, freshmen and JV football and cheer teams will take the field. At approximately 7:30, Owasso Varsity Cheer and POM will perform, followed the Pride of Owasso and the varsity team.
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person.