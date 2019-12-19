We’ve made it over the hump of one big food holiday and are on the downward slope to the other biggie — New Year’s Eve.
There has been baking, cooking, entertaining and heating up leftovers, and now, it’s time to do it again. But first, how about a little fridge clean out? The Thanksgiving leftovers should be long gone by now (please, tell me they are!), but what about that extra box of pie dough?
These quick and easy apps, snacks and treats make good use of a box of pre-made pie dough. Of course, if you have a batch or two of your own stashed away, use it.
Picadillo Empanadas
Makes 8 to 12
Picadillo is a Latin combination of ground beef, raisins and green olives, bound together with tomato sauce. The mixture can be spicy or not — this version is on the tame side, but feel free to kick it up with your favorite hot sauce.
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
8 ounces ground beef chuck
½ white onion, finely chopped
½ teaspoon salt
Pinch freshly ground black pepper
½ cup drained green pitted olives, chopped
½ cup raisins
1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
1 cup canned tomato puree or sauce
1 box prepared pie dough
All-purpose flour, for rolling out dough
2 large eggs, beaten with 1 tablespoon water
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and onion and cook until lightly browned, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add olives, raisins, carrots and tomato puree and simmer for 10 minutes. Turn the heat off and cool to room temperature before filling the empanadas.
3. Grease a large baking sheet with some nonstick cooking spray. Unfold one sheet of pie dough onto a lightly floured surface. Using a floured rolling pin, roll the pastry out until it is smooth. With a knife or cookie cutter, cut out four equal circles 4 to 5 inches in diameter. Repeat with remaining sheet of pie dough. Add 2 tablespoons of the cooled beef mixture to the center of the circle. Brush the edge of each square with some egg wash and fold in half, crimping the edges with a fork to seal. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.
4. Transfer the empanadas to the prepared baking sheet and brush them with the remaining egg wash. Bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes.
Pie Crust Crackers
Makes 2-4 dozen, depending on what size you cut them
Sprinkle these savory treats with whatever seasonings you have in abundance — I used flaked sea salt and Everything Bagel Seasoning for two batches. For the third, I wanted something cheesy, like cacio de pepe, the popular Italian cheese and black pepper combination, so I tore open a few packets of grated Parmesan from our last pizza order and sprinkled it over the crackers, along with a good dose of freshly ground black pepper.
All-purpose flour, for rolling out dough
1 box refrigerated pie dough
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk or cream
A few tablespoons of your favorite
seasoning, for sprinkling
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Unfold one sheet of pie dough onto a lightly floured surface. Using a floured rolling pin, roll the pastry out until it is smooth.
3. Cut out shapes as desired and arrange on a parchment or silicone-lined baking sheet, leaving ½ inch of space between them. Repeat with remaining sheet of pie dough. Gather up dough scraps and re-roll up to 2 more times as needed (the subsequent crackers won’t be quite as flaky as the first batch).
4. In a small bowl, whisk egg with milk or cream until well blended. Brush crackers lightly with egg wash, then sprinkle with desired toppings. Bake until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes, watching them carefully as they will burn quickly. Remove from oven and let cool.
Breakfast pastry
Makes 6
Relive your childhood breakfast (or snack) days with an upgraded version of the classic boxed toaster pastry that takes only minutes to assemble and bake. Switch up the filling with whatever jam, jelly or preserve you like.
1 box refrigerated pie dough
All-purpose flour, for rolling out dough
Nutella or strawberry jam (or any filling you want)
1 egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water
1 cup confectioners sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons milk
Sprinkles or colored sugar, for decorating
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Unfold one sheet of pie dough onto a lightly floured surface. Using a floured rolling pin, roll the pastry out until it is smooth. Using a rectangle cookie cutter or ruler, cut out an even number of 3-by-4-inch rectangles from the pie dough. Repeat with remaining sheet of pie dough.
2. Place half of the rectangles on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Place 1 tablespoon of filling on each rectangle. Brush around the filling with egg wash.
3. Top each with remaining rectangles and crimp edges together with a fork. Brush tops with egg wash and bake until tops are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely on a baking rack before glazing.
4. For the glaze, combine the confectioners sugar, vanilla extract and milk until smooth. Pour glaze onto the cooled pop tarts and top with sprinkles or sugar.
Pie Crust Churro Bites
This quick snack was a hit in our home over the holidays, especially when dipped in warmed hot chocolate sauce.
½ cup sugar
1½ teaspoons cinnamon
1 box refrigerated pie dough
All-purpose flour, for rolling out dough
¼ cup butter, melted
Mexican chocolate dipping sauce, for dipping (recipe below)
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a shallow bowl.
2. Unfold one sheet of pie dough onto a lightly floured surface. Using a floured rolling pin, roll the pastry out until it is smooth.
3. Cut into strips or squares. Brush strips with butter then dip or toss each pie dough strip or square into the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining sheet of pie dough.
4. Place on a greased baking sheet and bake until puffed and golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.
Mexican Chocolate Dipping Sauce
Makes ¾ cup
Look for the Ibarra or Abuelita brands of Mexican chocolate in the Latin section of most grocery stores.
½ cup heavy whipping cream
2 (3.2-ounce) disks Mexican chocolate, chopped
Bring the heavy cream to a simmer over medium heat. Turn off the heat and add the chopped chocolate, stirring until completely dissolved. Serve warm as a dipping sauce for the churro bites.
Mini-Quiches
Makes 24
Skip the store-bought mini-quiches and whip up this semi-homemade version instead. They can be made a day ahead and reheated in a warm oven for serving. Two eggs may not sound like enough for the filling, but I guarantee these will puff up nicely.
1 box refrigerated pie dough
All-purpose flour, for rolling out dough
1½ cups shredded Swiss or cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
1 tablespoon chopped pimientos or jalapeno pepper
¼ cup finely cubed ham or turkey
2 eggs
½ cup milk
¼ teaspoon salt
Pinch ground
nutmeg
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 24 mini-muffin cups with cooking spray.
2. Let pie dough pouches sit at room temperature for 15 minutes to soften. Unfold one sheet of pie dough onto a lightly floured surface. Using a floured rolling pin, roll the pastry out until it is smooth. With 2½-inch round cutter, cut rounds from the dough; you should get 12-15 from the first dough. Repeat with remaining sheet of pie dough until you have 24 rounds cut. Press 1 pie dough round into bottom and up sides of each muffin cup. Repeat with remaining dough.
3. Place 1 tablespoon cheese in each cup. Top each with a few onion slices, pimiento pieces and ham or turkey. In 2-cup measuring cup, beat eggs, milk, salt and nutmeg with fork until well blended. Pour a little of the mixture into each cup, filling almost to the top.
4. Bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool slightly before popping out of tins with the tip of knife. Serve warm.