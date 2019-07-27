OKLAHOMA CITY — Artist Chuck Schroeder has painted people from all walks of life in his professional career and he recently added “future saint” to his artistic portfolio.
Schroeder, who has Oklahoma ties, will present his oil painting of Blessed Stanley Rother to the late priest’s home church on Saturday in Okarche.
The presentation comes as Oklahoma’s Catholic faith community and many others prepare to commemorate Rother’s feast day, which is Sunday.
Rother, an Okarche native, was a priest with the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City when he was killed by unknown assailants while serving a parish in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala. He was proclaimed a martyr by Pope Francis in 2016 and he was beatified — the final step before sainthood — in an elaborate ceremony in 2017 in Oklahoma City.
Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.