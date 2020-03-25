Art needs an audience, regardless of the form it may take. A song, a dance, a play, a poem, a painting, a story — without that unique act of sharing between an artist and an audience, any work of art is incomplete.
As the city, the nation and the world struggle to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, one of the unfortunate consequences of our collective efforts to remain healthy is that the chance to experience the arts properly has been severely curtailed. Performance venues will be shuttered for weeks, and arts groups and individual artists are having to adapt to a whole new way to getting what they do before an audience.
But Tulsa artists are getting inventive in carving out a virtual presence through dedicated websites and social media platforms and coming up with new ways to share their work with the world.
MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES
GILCREASE MUSEUM
One could make the case that Gilcrease Museum has been planning for a moment such as this for some time.
“Gilcrease Museum has been putting its varied collection online over the past six years,” said Frank Mulhern, the museum’s senior director of development. “In addition to hi-res images, we have begun adding staff-written content and deeper information about concentrated collections within the archive.”
Currently, more than 28,000 items are available for viewing on the museum’s website (collections.gilcrease.org), which include images of works from its art, archeology and archive collections, as well as works from past exhibits drawn from the museum’s extensive collection.
PHILBROOK MUSEUM OF ART
Philbrook is not letting the mandated social distancing get in the way of people enjoying what the museum has to offer. It even has a slogan posted on its Facebook page, “Chillbrook. Stay Home. Stay Social.”
It is posting impromptu videos on its website (philbrook.org) and Facebook page that will give viewers everything from virtual tours of the exhibits and grounds to online art classes for all ages.
The museum also has images of highlights of its collection available on its website, links to its podcast “Museum Confidential,” even a coloring book that can be downloaded to fill some of those self-quarantined days.
Philbrook is also continuing its #MeTimeMondays, in which an individual will be allowed to have the entire museum and grounds to his or herself. This will be offered on select Mondays during the closure period. To enter, one must explain why one should spend a day at Philbrook in an email sent to newsletter@philbrook.org.
SHERWIN MILLER MUSEUM OF JEWISH ART
The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art has said it is working to update its website to provide virtual tours of its collections. For now, the website (jewishmuseumtulsa.org) has mostly informational pages on its collections of fine art, judaica and memorabilia, such as its Kaiser Holocaust Exhibition.
JOSEPH GIEREK FINE ART
This gallery on Historic Route 66 just opened what it calls “The Social Distancing Show,” featuring a variety of works by gallery artists.
“We had our annual ‘Spring Fever’ group show planned when news of the COVID-19 virus started to emerge,” said gallery owner Joseph Gierek, “and we knew we couldn’t go forward as planned. So we thought we’d try a ‘virtual’ art exhibition, call it ‘The Social Distancing Show’ and use Facebook and Instagram to post photos and videos of the artwork in the show.”
The signature image from the show is a drawing by Kevin Hardin titled “Bull Tongue, Apsaroke Crow,” to which has been attached a face mask.
“It’s a drawing he did last year,” Gierek said. “We happened to have a mask in our storage area and thought it would fit over the painting. It did and seemed absolutely perfect for the show.”
The gallery will be open for in-person visits by appointment only. Go to gierek.com for more information.
TULSA ARTIST FELLOWSHIP
The artists of the current roster of the Tulsa Artist Fellowship are working on a series of videos titled “Social Studios,” in which individual Fellows will give a look inside their studios and share what they’re working on, thinking about and most looking forward to — all while responsibly practicing social distancing.
Tulsa Artist Fellows encourage other makers to join them on Instagram using #TAFSocialStudios and share what they are creating.
TULSA ARTISTS’ COALITION
The gallery’s popular fund-raising show and sale, The 5X5 Sale, traditionally opens on May 5. The coalition has not yet postponed the show, but it is possible that the event will be held at a later date. An announcement will be made on its website (tacgallery.org) by April 15.
LIVING ARTS OF TULSA
Living Arts of Tulsa is “flipping” the gallery as a way to encourage students and creatives alike to engage with the arts from their homes, offering programming online through various platforms as a way to encourage people to create on their own time, in their own space.
For questions or specific program dates, send email to education@livingarts.org.
108 CONTEMPORARY
The gallery space itself is closed until further notice, but 108 Contemporary is offering ways to experience the fine craft art it showcases. Its website (108contemporary.org) features the work of two Oklahoma quilt artists in the exhibit “Abstraction: Susan R. Michael & Sarah Atlee.”
And for those who want to try their hand at some creative work while self-quarantining, the 108 Contemporary Craft Kits are available on its website. The kits contain instructions for projects inspired by well-known artists and use materials that can be easily found in one’s home or any arts and craft store. The kits are made possible by Ascension St. John.
MUSIC AND DANCE
TULSA OPERA
While Tulsa Opera audiences aren’t going to be able to see Tobias Picker’s opera “Emmeline” until the 2021-2022 season, the company does have on its website (tulsaopera.com) performance videos of the three leading performers (Madison Leonard, Steven La Brie and Margaret Lattimore) from the planned production, as well as a video of Patricia Racette from the original production of “Emmeline” with the Santa Fe Opera.
For those wanting more opera, The Metropolitan Opera is broadcasting full performances of past productions nightly. These films will debut each evening at 6:30 local time and will be available through 5:30 p.m. the next day. Operas by Wagner are on the bill for this week, with the composer’s “Ring Cycle” — the tetralogy of “Das Rhinegold,” “Die Walküre,” “Siegfried” and “Götterdämmerung.” The first opera, “Das Rhinegold,” debuted Tuesday, March 24, but should be available for viewing today. For a complete schedule: metopera.org.
TULSA SYMPHONY
The Tulsa Symphony is working to find new ways of “using music to bring people together,” said the orchestra’s CEO, Keith Elder. The orchestra will begin posting a series of interviews between Ken Busby, who hosts the pre-concert talks, and TSO musicians, to give viewers a more personal glimpse into the lives of the people who make music for Tulsa Symphony. Also, the orchestra is encouraging Tulsans to try a bit of musical therapy by uploading videos of their performances of “America the Beautiful.” Both these efforts will be found on the orchestra’s Facebook page, facebook.com/tulsasymphony.
Students who want to continue their music studies can sign up for personal, virtual music lessons with Tulsa Symphony musicians. Fees will be negotiated with the individual teacher. For more information: tulsasymphony.org/education/find-a-teacher.
TULSA BALLET
Tulsa Ballet has officially postponed all its scheduled performances, although the company is exploring ways to live-stream performances by its second company’s production, “TBII: Next Generation.”
The company is also working to share videos of past performances through social media platforms. “I am contacting all the rights and royalties parties to ask for permission to broadcast them,” said Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. “We will need a waiver from set designers, costume designers, orchestra, dancers, stage crews and I am sure I am forgetting someone.”
MERCURY LOUNGE
In spite of the self-quarantine, Tulsa’s Mercury Lounge continues to live up to its reputation as one of the city’s top venues for live music, as it is live-streaming performances nightly at 7 on its Facebook page. Weekly resident artists, plus guests the venue brings each night, will perform Monday through Thursday and Sunday.
OKLAHOMA JAZZ HALL OF FAME
The weekly Eicher Wednesday performances at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame will be live-streamed on the hall’s Facebook page. Eicher Wednesday is a weekly concert series hosted by father-son duo Shelby and Nathan Eicher.
THEATER
THEATRE TULSA
Theatre Tulsa’s opening night performance of “A Little Night Music” turned out to be the last show at the Tulsa PAC before the facility decided to close in response to the current health crisis.
“We’ve been working with the PAC to reschedule our last three shows of the season, and they have been great to deal with,” said Jarrod Kopp, the company’s executive director.
The company is posting images from past shows to its Facebook page and asking viewers to share their memories of those shows.
He added that Kia Hightower, the company’s education coordinator, is creating daily lesson plan assignments for the students involved in the upcoming production of “Frozen Jr.” to continue rehearsing their parts at home.
HELLER THEATRE COMPANY
Heller Theatre is looking at live-streaming its monthly “Second Sunday Serials” shows beginning in April, although the company isn’t quite sure how to handle the interactive portion of the event, where the audience selects the short plays they want to see in the next episode.
The company is postponing its production of “Double Feature” until a later date, but it is still accepting submissions of short original plays for its annual “Heller Shorts” show. Deadline is April 15. For information: hellertheatreco.com.
SOLUM THEATRE
An original online theater concept is expected to go live this week, as Solum Ensemble presents an original radio-style play titled “The Third Alpha” by Tulsa writer Michael Wright.
“We’ll be doing episodic plays, about 10 minutes per episode,” said Machele Miller Dill, who is coordinating the project. “I’m going to create a dedicated Facebook page for this. And I hope to do a lot of these because I had about 200 people who responded that they wanted to take part.”
ZOOS
TULSA ZOO
Animals are not affected by the coronavirus or COVID-19, but as zoos are places where people congregate, most have voluntarily closed in response to the pandemic.
Tulsa Zoo, however, is providing a variety of virtual experiences, from posting videos of animal activities to its social media platforms, such as Facebook, and giving young zoo fans the chance to learn more about animals through programs on its website (tulsazoo.org).
These include a weekly “Zoo School,” held live at 10 a.m. on Facebook and which this week is all about foxes, along with downloadable activity booklets.
OKLAHOMA CITY ZOO
The Oklahoma City Zoo will live-stream the wellness exams of various zoo animals on its Facebook page, and viewers may have the opportunity to ask the veterinarians questions in real time. For other online activities, go to okczoo.org.
And if you find yourself quarantined with youngsters (or adults) whose fascination with the animal kingdom knows no bounds, zoos around the country have virtual programs available. They include:
Cincinnati Zoo: cincinnatizoo.org
Houston Zoo webcam: houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams
San Diego Zoo: zoo.sandiegozoo.org
Atlanta Zoo: zooatlanta.org/panda-cam
Smithsonian National Zoo: nationalzoo.si.edu/webcams
Kansas City Zoo: kansascityzoo.org/animal-cams
