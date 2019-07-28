On a rock-and-shale road in Grant County, Cindy Bobbitt’s four-door truck rolled to a stop.
She pulled on her brown work gloves — a notable addition to her jeweled belt and sunglasses — and went to inspect a hole in a nearby bridge. After serious flooding during Oklahoma’s hectic tornado season, many roads and bridges in the county had to be shut down.
“I think we’re going to have to close this bridge down,” she said after a short inspection. “Let me get my barricade.”
Bobbitt is quick to dish out numbers and facts. She asks questions and isn’t afraid to give directions. Fifteen years as a Grant County commissioner, with a degree in accounting and a lifetime of farming, gives her expertise about her rural county and the problems it faces.
Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.