Those with knowledge about Peggy Gaytan’s 2011 death kept quiet for years.
Gunned down at a midtown gas station, the clerk’s death three days before Christmas was a classic “whodunit,” police said. The two robbers, masked and gloved, were caught only on surveillance footage.
But as Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a news conference Monday, sometimes the truth takes time.
“As the years go on, people start to talk,” Franklin said. “Little tidbits of information spill out, and our detectives take that information and piece it all together.”
Franklin called the news conference to commend the department’s Homicide Unit for sticking with the case and making an arrest. Detectives say Patrick Alan Hamstard, 27, is the man who pulled the trigger, and he was arrested without incident Monday.
Police allege in a probable cause affidavit that Hamstard, who was 18 at the time of the homicide, was attempting to rob the Shell station at 36th Street and Harvard Avenue, where Gaytan worked. He reportedly told others the shooting was an accident, but in an interview with detectives he denied any involvement, the affidavit states.
The affidavit identifies the second suspect as Chauncey Thomas, who was killed in a home invasion last year. Thomas did not enter Gaytan’s store that night, but he fled after the shooting.
Franklin said homicide detectives have “relentlessly pursued” the two for the past several years, and though the case had its fair share of difficulties and dead ends, the department’s Homicide Unit was determined.
“This Homicide Unit has a nationwide reputation for its abilities to pursue those people who rob our community of valued citizens like Ms. Gaytan,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said.
Featured on A&E’s “The First 48,” the unit’s case clearance rate remained over 90% in 2019, with arrests made or resolutions reached in about 97% of its cases. And the unit’s work continues this year, Franklin said, with 24 of 26 homicides solved.
“I want all citizens to know, and all criminals, particularly, to know that if you commit a homicide in the city limits of Tulsa, you stand a 90-plus percent chance of being arrested for that crime,” Franklin said. “We do not stop.”
Detectives conducted numerous interviews and forensically tested evidence from the scene to no avail, until a promising lead arose in 2013. It was corroborated over the next couple of years by three more interviews and an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.
Franklin recognized that the arrest doesn’t repair what happened to Gaytan, but he hopes it will bring some closure to a painful chapter in her family members’ lives.
Hamstard was charged in Tulsa County District Court on Monday with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
He remains in the Tulsa County jail without bond.