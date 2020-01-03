I want to wish everyone a happy New Year.
Many people have said they are looking forward to 2020 and feel it’s going to be a year of transformation, healing and change. Recently a friend made a good point about the number 2020: It represents perfect vision. This could mean much in the lives of many during this New Year.
This is the year to reflect on what you have learned in the past — to see how those lessons can be utilized to create positive changes and transformations, to see how the past can bring to light a perfect vision of who we want to be and how we want our lives to be going forward.
So many individuals make New Year’s resolutions that deal with diet, exercise, changing negative habits or beginning new activities that increase health. As I thought about a perfect vision, it caused me to reflect on a broader scale how this year could be viewed as a larger picture for so many.
Many of us have gone through difficult times that have threatened our trust, our confidence or our view of ourselves. It’s a choice to see the things behind us as not something that victimized us for the rest of our lives, but something that made us stronger, wiser and more resilient for this year and those ahead. It’s using them as a positive transformational force that allows us to have a vision of who we want to be and putting that into action during this year.
My wish for everyone reading this is that you recognize the choice of who you want to be and how you want your life to be. Our health and transformation is not dependent on how difficult our past was, being victimized by others or that experiences define us in negative ways.
May 2020 be clearer and more transparent for you in an uplifting and restorative way. May 2020 be the year of vision leading to action and action leading to a time of spiritual, mental, emotional and physical enlightenment.
If you have questions you would like answered anonymously in an upcoming article, please don’t hesitate to email me at dearstacia@gmail.com.