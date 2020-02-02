What are some tips for a happy Valentine’s Day?
Valentine’s Day falls on Friday, Feb. 14, and it’s time to start making preparations to celebrate with your loved one and remind them of your love and affection for them.
You might be planning a night out on the town or a quiet little get-together with takeout. Thanks to the continuous growth of Owasso, we have an enormous selection of restaurants for dining in or take out, liquor stores for that excellent bottle of wine or special cocktail, and great grocery stores in case you’re preparing dinner at home. Cards are in almost every store, and of course, you will need to purchase some chocolates.
However, the top item on your list should be flowers. Flowers have been a part of Valentine’s Day from the very beginning. Who doesn’t love a beautiful bouquet of gorgeous flowers during the gloomy days of winter to remind us that spring is right around the corner? These days, no matter what flower your Valentine adores, it’s easier and easier to find it year round. Of course, some flowers need to be ordered a little further out, so check with your local florist to see if they are going to carry them or if they can get them in for you.
Roses are the most popular flower during Valentine’s, and they come in every color you can imagine. Why, there’s even a tie-dyed rose! Other popular flowers during this romantic season include tulips, hydrangeas, calla lilies, daisies, sunflowers, snapdragons, gladioli, larkspur, anemones, and lisianthus. There are just too many to name, so whatever your floral style, ask your florist to do something exciting and make sure your special someone knows you thought about them and planned ahead.
If you are hoping to have flowers delivered to your Valentine, make plans now and call your florist today to get your order in. Some florists limit the amount of deliveries they can take. Waiting until the last minute to order a bouquet, or if you plan to pick something up, may result in you not getting exactly what you wanted.