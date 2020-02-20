OKLAHOMA CITY — The unofficial second half of the NBA season is more accurately the final third of an 82-game marathon. Regardless of time preference, the Thunder returns to play Friday having already surpassed expectations.
The Thunder’s preseason over/under for wins was 32.5, according to BetOnline. OKC is 33-22 with 27 games remaining.
Memphis joins Oklahoma City in the overachievers club. The Grizzlies had 28 wins before the All-Star break and a preseason win total of 26.5.
The Thunder is tied with the Mavericks for sixth place in the Western Conference and is 4½ games ahead of the eighth-place Grizzlies. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Thunder a 99.9 percent chance to make the playoffs.
Updated win totals have been set by BetOnline, and the Thunder’s new number is 46.5.
Here’s how OKC’s schedule sets up in the final two months.
Easiest stretch
The Thunder will host the Timberwolves on March 13 before a three-game road trip at the Wizards, Grizzlies and Hawks.
It will be four games in six days against teams that are a combined 79-137. The Grizzlies are the only team above .500 in the group.
A stretch of three consecutive road games doesn’t seem easy, but the Thunder has been a better road team than home team. The Thunder has a .615 road winning percentage and a .586 home winning percentage.
OKC is 15-3 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena since the beginning of December.
Toughest stretch
From March 30 to April 5, the Thunder will play at Denver and home against Phoenix before traveling to Los Angeles for a back-to-back weekend set against the Clippers and Lakers.
The Lakers, Nuggets and Clippers are the top three teams in the West.
The Thunder went 0-2 against the Clippers and Lakers in an identical L.A. back-to-back in mid November.
Conference clash
The Thunder will close the season with 16 games against the West and 11 games against the East.
OKC has a better winning percentage against the West (.611) than the East (.556).
Overall outlook
Before the Thursday night games, the combined record of OKC’s remaining opponents was 753-717 (.512). That ranks as the 13th-hardest remaining schedule in the league and sixth toughest in the West.
Of the Thunder’s final 27 games, 15 are on the road and 12 are at home. Fourteen of its remaining games are against teams with a winning record. Of those 14 games against winning teams, nine are on the road and five are at home.
The Thunder still has to play at the Bucks, Celtics, Heat, Nuggets, Clippers, Lakers, Mavericks and twice at the Grizzlies. The Thunder is 3-10 against those teams.
OKC can overcome a difficult road slate with a manageable home schedule. Seven of the Thunder’s 12 home games are against teams with losing records.
The Thunder still has three games left against the Nuggets and two against the Jazz and Clippers. That’s seven games against three of the top four teams in the West.