B7 furniture 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular OU football: I was the pool reporter after the Sooners' loss at Kansas State; here's what happened OU football: Head of Big 12 officials believes right call was made at end of Oklahoma-Kansas State game Vanished without a trace: Tips sought in case of young woman's disappearance from Stillwater See the Real ID-compliant license Oklahomans will need to board planes starting in October 2020 Casting call for Scorsese-DiCaprio movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' set for Tulsa, OKC promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Chef Issue Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest