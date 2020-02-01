B1 furniture Feb 1, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular When Jenks conquered Kobe: 25 years ago, the Trojans rallied to hand Bryant his final high school loss Coweta Walmart changing store hours Feb. 1 Wagoner County man killed in freak accident Antiques Roadshow guest floored by value of old Rolex watch Scorsese-DiCaprio movie will boost Oklahoma economy by millions this year, state officials say promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Love Stories Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…