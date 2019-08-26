Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WEST CENTRAL ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 1145 PM CDT. * AT 1102 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 3 MILES NORTHEAST OF SKIATOOK, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... OWASSO... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... SPERRY... OOLOGAH... VERA... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS. PEOPLE OUTSIDE SHOULD MOVE IMMEDIATELY TO SHELTER INSIDE A STRONG BUILDING. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH