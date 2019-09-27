Metro snaps Adair’s streak
The No. 2 Patriots raced to a 41-20 triumph, ending the No. 4 Warriors’ streak of 53 district wins and taking control of the District 2A-4 race. page B6.
Collinsville rally stops Claremore
QB Kolten Allphin came in as a sub and threw a fourth-down touchdown pass then added a pair of TD runs in the second half. page B7.
Bishop Kelley dominates Hale
Comets QB Stephen Collins completed 9-of-14 passes for 106 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 55 yards and a TD on four carries. page B7.