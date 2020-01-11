B1 furniture Jan 11, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Road losses for OU, OSU men’s basketball. B7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular State uses funds derived from gaming to defend against lawsuit brought by tribes Update: 2 accused of altering crime scene, making false statements in Owasso homicide investigation 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to begin filming in Pawhuska in March Josh Jacobs, Tulsa native and NFL running back, buys his father a house in Owasso Tulsa could receive 2-3 inches of snow Saturday, but forecast still being refined promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: 2019 Tulsans of the Year The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest