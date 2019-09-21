B1 furniture 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Patience paying off for OU receiver Rambo. B5 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Epic Charter Schools sends state senator 'cease and desist demand' letter T. Boone Pickens leaves farewell letter Prisons locked down statewide after multiple fights, one death Energy Transfer to acquire Tulsa-based SemGroup for $5.1 billion A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery. promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Tulsa 50 The second annual Tulsa World: What we're loving about Tulsa in 2019. Tulsa State Fair Sweepstakes Enter to win tickets to the Tulsa State Fair!