Dallas signs former OU QB, Chiefs TE Bell. B4
Most Popular
-
Stitt affirms it's 'not government's job' to push for restrictions on local businesses in reaction to coronavirus concerns
-
Gov. Kevin Stitt orders more restrictions, says cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma likely 5 times higher than reports
-
Here's why the state Education Department won't let school districts implement remote learning during extended closure
-
Third death reported as Oklahoma passes 100 COVID-19 cases
-
State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.