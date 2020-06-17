Format switch hurts Jenks football, ORU. B2
Most Popular
-
Tulsa World editorial: This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally
-
COVID-19: Infections peak again for Tulsa County, Oklahoma with more than 200 new cases reported
-
Tulsa Health Department director 'wishes' Trump rally would be postponed as local COVID cases surge
-
Trump campaign manager says 300,000 seeking tickets to BOK Center rally, second event considered
-
43 years ago, the murders of three Girl Scouts in Oklahoma stunned the nation, created shockwaves still being felt
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.